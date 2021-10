Your slow cooker can be a real life saver. Most of the time, you can just throw in a bunch of ingredients and let the device do its thing while you're working on running errands. When it's dinner time, you'll have a dish that's been stewing in delicious flavors for hours. But while the slow cooker can cook almost anything, there are several foods you should never put in. Some carry health risks, while others just won't taste good. Read on to find out which foods experts say you should keep far away from your slow cooker.

RECIPES ・ 17 DAYS AGO