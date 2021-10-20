CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fati's new Barca contract has 1 billion euro release clause

 6 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and teenage forward Ansu Fati have agreed on a contract extension to 2027 that includes a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion). The club's announcement came after its 1-0 home win over Dynamo Kyiv in the group stage...

Barcelona set to announce new contracts for Pedri and Ansu Fati - report

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to announce new contracts for teenagers Ansu Fati and Pedri in the coming days. President Joan Laporta told RAC1 last week that the renewals for both players were on track and he was hoping to have good news for fans shortly. Pedri could be up first...
Pedri, Barcelona Sign Extension With $1.57 Billion Release Clause

Pedri has signed a new contract with Barcelona through 2026 that contains a $1.57 billion release clause. Pedri's previous deal was set to expire in the summer. Antoine Griezmann's contract, signed in 2019, included an €800 million buyout option, which was the previous record. Lionel Messi's clause reached €700 million during his time at Camp Nou, but never higher.
Barcelona wonderkid Pedri puts pen to paper on a new five-year contract 'with £846MILLION release clause' as 18-year-old commits his future to the club despite financial issues

Spanish wonderkid Pedri has signed a new contract at Barcelona until 2026 with a whopping £509million release clause to his name, the club has confirmed. The 18-year-old midfielder, who has already amassed over 50 appearances for the Catalans since making his first-team debut last season, was linked with a move away from the club as his current contract expires at the end of this season.
Ansu Fati
Lionel Messi
Barcelona Close To Including $1.15 Bn Release Clause In Teenage Star's New Deal: Report

FC Barcelona are reportedly in advance talks with midfielder Pedri over a contract renewal. Pedri has agreed to sign a new deal that’ll keep him at Camp Nou until 2026. Barcelona are planning to include a mammoth release clause of $1.15 billion in Pedri’s new deal, reported Spanish publication Marca. The release clause would be a club record.
Barcelona 'set to convince Pedri to pen a new five-year contract with £509M release clause' despite financial issues affecting Joan Laporta's Catalans

Spanish wonderkid Pedri is ready to accept a new contract at Barcelona until 2026 with a whopping £509million release clause to his name, according to reports. The 18-year-old midfielder, who has already amassed over 50 appearances for the Catalans since making his first-team debut last season, was linked with a move away from the club as his current contract expires at the end of this season.
Soccer-Barca coach Koeman hints at Aguero debut, Ansu Fati start

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hinted that forward Sergio Aguero could make his debut in Sunday’s LaLiga home meeting with Valencia. The Argentine joined Barca from English champions Manchester City on a free transfer in July when his contract expired, but has yet to feature competitively due to a calf injury.
La Liga: Ansu Fati nets as Barca fight back to beat Valencia

Ansu Fati found the back of the net in his first start for Barcelona since November 2020, helping his team to a confidence-boosting 3-1 win over Valencia. Ronald Koeman’s side came into the match having won just one of their last six games in all competitions, but found a performance and result to ease the building pressure around the Camp Nou.
Ansu Fati talks new contract, knee injury, Memphis Depay and El Clasico

Barcelona celebrated Ansu Fati’s new contract on Thursday with a press conference at the Camp Nou where the 18-year-old got to answer a host of questions. The striker couldn’t wipe the grin off his face throughout the presser and made it crystal clear that he had never been tempted to move away from Barcelona.
Villareal look to raise starlet’s €30m release clause

Yeremy Pino has been a breakout star for Villareal this season, and when he took his talents to the Spain team for the Nations League semis and final this week, he showed his development on a much bigger stage. Understandably, his club are desperate to keep him, or at the...
Barcelona team boss Ronald Koeman reveals status on Ansu Fati’s contract

Following Pedri’s club-record extension, Ronald Koeman has revealed that Barcelona is close to extending Ansu Fati’s contract at Camp Nou. Sources have told ESPN that Ansu Fati had multiple offers coming in from various top clubs around Europe, but the La Masia graduate has made it clear through super-agent Jorge Mendes, that he intends to stay at Barca.
Watch: Ansu Fati explains reasons behind signing new Barcelona contract

Ansu Fati discusses his new contract with Barcelona. Having put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this week, Fati was presented to the local media on Thursday morning. The Spain international insists his priority was always to reach new terms with Barca and admits he had informed his agent Jorge Mendes to find a deal with the club.
Ansu Fati: Barcelona’s new number 10 filling the void

Madrid (AFP) – “He can’t be expected to fill the gap Messi left behind, it’s impossible,” said Ronald Koeman, answering the question nobody had asked but everyone was thinking. Ansu Fati scores goals, wears number 10 and is by far the most exciting thing happening at Barcelona, a club mourning...
Transfer news: Liverpool outbid Barca for Fati

Liverpool, along with Manchester United and PSG, offered Ansu Fati more money to join them before the 18-year-old Guinea-Bissau-born forward, a Spain international, committed to Barcelona. (Cope), external.
Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille

Lionel Messi was kept quiet as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain settled for a 0-0 draw with bitter rivals Marseille in a heated atmosphere in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The meeting of French football's biggest rivals was briefly held up on more than one occasion as objects were thrown from the stands when PSG players went to take corner kicks. There was another interruption in the second half when one young man invaded the pitch and approached Messi before being escorted off by a legion of security staff. It was that sort of night for PSG, who could not get into their stride and were reduced to 10 men when Achraf Hakimi was sent off in the second half following a VAR review for a last-man challenge on Cengiz Under just outside the box.
Celta wins 3-0, keeps Getafe winless in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Santi Mina scored twice and Iago Aspas added another as Celta Vigo defeated last-place Getafe 3-0 Monday to keep its opponent winless in the Spanish league. Mina found the net in the 55th and 73rd minutes and Aspas scored in the 58th as the visitors ended a run of two straight losses.
