Premier League

United wins in chaos; Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea do it easy

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo’s late winning goal capped a classic Manchester United comeback win in the Champions League on Wednesday. In a less chaotic manner, Bayern Munich and Juventus also recorded typical trademark wins to top their groups with three straight victories and no goals conceded. Trailing 2-0 at halftime at...

