LAWRENCE (CBS) — Teachers at Lawrence High School rallied outside of the school on Monday morning before the start of class, then held a “walk-in” as they entered the building holding signs. They were protesting a sharp rise in student violence there. The Lawrence Teachers Union said understaffing has “aggravated” what is already a challenging back-to-school season for students. Two students were arrested last week after a teacher who tried to intervene got hurt. The police chief said about a dozen students have been summonsed to court over the recent violence. “It’s time to recognize the social emotional needs of our students and invest...

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO