By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – He has played lawyers, journalists, and superheroes. On Sunday night on CBS’s 60 Minutes, Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton talked about his life and growing up in Pittsburgh. It was during his childhood in Pittsburgh that he started to form the characters he would play all based on what he saw on a black and white TV his parents won in a raffle. “What I watched and learned and grew up on and loved was really television, and old westerns, primarily which I loved, but I wanted to be those people,” Keaton recalled. He started his...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO