The Great Resignation: Americans are quitting their jobs at record rate

By Taylor Young
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2wNg_0cXa2xSA00

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Americans are quitting their jobs at a record-high rate.

For the last 18 months, a vast majority of workers made a living right from their livings room

“I really like having the flexibility of working from home,” Tara Mills said. “I can make my own schedule.”

Next month, her employer is having staff return to the office on a limited basis.

“I think that’s something that a lot of companies or modern companies are coming up with,” Mills said. “That is how they are getting younger talent to come there because we want that flexibility.”

Woman, 3-year-old son killed in multi-vehicle crash on US 221 in Ashe County

She said if the day comes when she needs to return permanently, she would consider looking elsewhere.

“I think a lot of people have come out of this with a different perspective than they had 18 months ago,” UNC Charlotte economics professor John Connaughton said.

He said a new perspective on work-life balance coupled with more government payouts has contributed to a mass exodus of workers.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.3 million Americans walked off the job in August.

This month, thousands across the U.S. are also walking picket lines, pushing for better contracts and higher pay at companies like John Deer and Kellogg’s.

“My expectation is that you are going to see more of those going forward this year and into 2022 because the union workers have not benefited from the rapid wage increases that we have seen on-union workers benefit from,” Connaughton said.

“We keep saying, ‘hey you have got to pay attention to your people,” Humanity Works Chief Inspiration officer Kate Roeske-Zummer said.

She coaches businesses on how to provide a quality work environment.

“I think organizations are being pushed to be more flexible and to really start to look why do we have that policy in place do we really needed or not.  I think organizations are not used to needing to be that nimble with policies that they have had in place for a long time,” Roeske-Zummer said.

Related
southlakessentinel.com

American Employees Have Had Enough

All across America, employers are losing workers and are unable to find employees to replace them. In the midst of the pandemic, employers have been pushing their employees to their limits, and the employees have finally had enough. The Bureau of Labor reported as of Thursday, October 14th, there was...
LABOR ISSUES
Washington Post

The ‘Great Resignation’ is leaving many Americans wondering: Should I pay off my mortgage early?

It’s been drilled into Americans that a mortgage is good debt, a liability that shouldn’t give you pause, even after you retire. But the pandemic has been shaking up a lot of old financial rules. The “Great Resignation,” as it’s being called for those quitting their jobs, is making a lot of homeowners wonder if they should consider paying off their mortgage early.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Workers in These 3 States Are Quitting in Droves

Workers across the country are quitting their jobs in what's being called the "Great Resignation." But some states are getting the lion's share of workers waving goodbye. Georgia, Illinois and Kentucky saw the biggest jump in the number of quits between July and August of this year, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Georgia saw around 35,000 more people quitting in August compared to July, while Illinois saw around 32,000 more and Kentucky, 26,000 more. Across the country, the number of quits increased by 242,000 between the two months, with record 4.3 million quits in August. Before the pandemic, that number was around 3.5 million per month.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Unc Charlotte#Kellogg#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
BOCANEWSNOW

QUITTING? “The Great Resignation” Won’t Forever Help Job Seekers, Says FAU Prof.

Finding A Job Is Still A Job; COVID Doesn’t Change Employment Basics. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Think long and hard before quitting your job. That’s the message from a Florida Atlantic University Professor and Human Resources Expert who suggests you may benefit now […] The article QUITTING? “The Great Resignation” Won’t Forever Help Job Seekers, Says FAU Prof. appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
lavozdeanza.com

Workers are realizing their worth and quitting by the millions

With the pandemic raging on and continuous failures to improve work conditions, Americans have been quitting en masse in an event called the “Great Resignation.” This was a long time coming and these workers deserve to seek better conditions and quality of life. While Americans have been quitting from all...
LABOR ISSUES
eyeonhousing.org

Employment Situation in September: State-Level Analysis

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 33 states and the District of Columbia in September compared to the previous month while 16 states lost jobs. Wisconsin recorded no change. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nationwide total nonfarm payroll employment increased at a slower rate by 194,000 in September, following an upwardly revised increase of 366,000 jobs in August.
ECONOMY
TIME

Workers Are Furious. Their Unions Are Scrambling to Catch Up

James Geiger, a 53-year-old John Deere machinist in Waterloo, Iowa, is fed up with two things. The first is how newer workers are treated by the agricultural machinery manufacturer compared to older ones. After 19 years of service, he says his pay and pension benefits don’t stack up against those of his coworkers hired before 1997 and he’s often required to work mandatory overtime. As the clock struck midnight on Oct. 14, he and 10,000 other John Deere workers walked out of 14 plants nationwide in protest.
WATERLOO, IA
Fox 46 Charlotte

