The nominees for the 39th annual Golden Joystick Awards have been revealed, and you can start voting for your personal favorites. The Golden Joystick Awards 2021 nominations feature a variety of games across all platforms, ensuring that this year’s show will likely be a tough competition, and New Pokémon Snap, Neo: The World Ends With You, Monster Hunter Rise, Bravely Default II, WarioWare: Get It Together, and Metroid Dread are all contenders for the Nintendo Game of the Year award. Additionally, Metroid Dread is in the running for “Ultimate Game of the Year” alongside games such as Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Ratchet and Clank, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO