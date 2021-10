WACO, Texas — The McLennan County District Attorney's office donated more than 100 Autism Sensory Kit (ASK) bags to the Waco Police Department that are valued at $13,000. According to a statement by Waco police, the District Attorney was able to get the funding through seized funds from criminal activities. Now these funds instead of being used for bad, can go towards a good cause.

WACO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO