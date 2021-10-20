CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here’s First Look At Cornerback Stephon Gilmore In Panthers Uniform

By Alexandra Francisco
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s hard enough not seeing Stephon Gilmore suit up for the New England Patriots anymore. But pretty soon, watching him play with the Carolina Panthers will add insult to injury....

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Matt Rhule Announces Decision On Panthers Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers benched starting quarterback Sam Darnold early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 25-3 loss against the New York Giants. However, it doesn’t look like Matt Rhule plans to make the move permanent. In his postgame press conference, the Panthers head coach maintained that Darnold would be the...
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 8

It's been a wildly inconsistent year for top-12 finishes for running backs and wide receivers, while the tight end landscape has been even more volatile. Now more than ever, it's important to scour league waiver wires to look for potential Flex options. At the very least, building enough roster depth entering the second half of the fantasy season is pivotal to earning a few wins and competing for the fantasy postseason. As we saw in a condensed slate that was missing several talented teams and players, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond finished as the WR12 in full-PPR leagues, while Calvin Ridley scored a touchdown and still finished as just the WR29. As always, this goes to show that the combination of the opponent, game script, and playcalling vastly outweighs talent and past performances.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson, Panthers News

The Miami Dolphins have been the team mentioned all along for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, another East Coast team appears to be interested in getting into the mix. According to a Sunday afternoon report from Joe Person, the Carolina Panthers are expected to make a run at Watson.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Carolina Panthers#Bumpnrungilm0re
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Sent Mystery Offer by NFL Team; Panthers Linked

The Houston Texans have received at least one trade offer for Deshaun Watson, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. While unable to identify the mystery team, Florio speculated it could be the Carolina Panthers. The Athletic's Joe Person reported the Panthers are expected to be in the hunt. Jason La Canfora...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Panthers star cornerback to make return from injury

Panther cornerback Stephon Gilmore is set to make his return to the field from injury in Week 8, per NFL reporter Albert Breer. Gilmore is fully healthy but missing Week 7 against the Giants to rest. The cornerback was traded to the Panthers from the Patriots earlier this month. To...
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Won’t Make Panthers Debut In Week 7

Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore will have to wait at least one more week to make his 2021 debut, and debut with his new team in Carolina. formerly of the New England Patriots, was not activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of Week 7, according to ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton. Carolina will take on the injured-depleted New York Giants on Sunday.
NFL
providencejournal.com

How Stephon Gilmore changed the life of a local girl football player

FOXBORO — Quinn Miller didn’t want to go to school. It was too painful. She loved playing football, but her parents wondered if it was worth it. At the time, the 12-year-old loved playing with the Darlington Braves, a youth football program in Pawtucket. At Jenks Junior High, the bullying was relentless. Her own teammates were mean — even by middle school standards. This didn’t happen when she danced or played basketball, but it happened with football. Her parents were worried. Quinn was tired of feeling beat up after playing a sport she loved.
PAWTUCKET, RI
On3.com

Carolina Panthers open Stephon Gilmore's practice window

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore could soon be returning to practice for the Carolina Panthers. Gilmore, who the Panthers acquired in a trade recently, has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while dealing with a quad injury. Players that were on the PUP list are first able to return...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Darius Butler explained why the Stephon Gilmore trade made sense

The Stephon Gilmore standoff came to a strange conclusion, even if it was to be expected. Coach Bill Belichick traded the star cornerback to the Carolina Panthers. Considering Gilmore had been entrenched in trade reports for over a year, the transaction wasn’t a shocker. But his departure netted just a 2021 sixth-round pick for the New England Patriots. Gilmore, who was unhappy with his contact in New England, was also willing to play out the final few months of his deal with the Panthers.
NFL
The State

Panthers interested in a Deshaun Watson trade? Here’s the latest inside info

The Carolina Panthers have not been involved in any recent trade talks with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Watson, who is involved in 22 different civil lawsuits from women alleging that he exhibited inappropriate behavior with multiple massage...
NFL
ESPN

Stephon Gilmore's 'homecoming' gives Carolina Panthers and Football City USA a boost

ROCK HILL, S.C. – It was a typical Wednesday afternoon for Steve Gilmore two weeks ago when he got a not-so-typical phone call from his son, Stephon Gilmore, who’d just met with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Stephon: “Dad, I’m coming home.’’. Steve: “What you mean you’re coming home?’’
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
27K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy