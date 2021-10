Rose Namajunas believes that kicking someone in the face should not stop you from being friends with them. “Thug” Rose Namajunas is set to have a rematch with Zhang Weili, after taking the title from the then-champ earlier this year, becoming the first female fighter in UFC history to regain a belt that she lost. Prior to that first meeting, the Chinese champion had some nice things to say about the American, stating that she could even see the two of them being friends.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO