Fati's new Barca contract has 1 billion euro release clause

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and teenage forward Ansu Fati have agreed...

www.thederrick.com

chatsports.com

Barcelona set to announce new contracts for Pedri and Ansu Fati - report

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to announce new contracts for teenagers Ansu Fati and Pedri in the coming days. President Joan Laporta told RAC1 last week that the renewals for both players were on track and he was hoping to have good news for fans shortly. Pedri could be up first...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Pedri agrees new long-term Barcelona deal with €1bn release clause

Barcelona’s teenage midfielder Pedri has agreed a long-term contract extension with the Catalan club, which includes a €1bn (£846m) release clause. The 18-year-old Spain international, who was named in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament, has agreed a deal that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2026. His new contract will be officially signed on Friday, the club said.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'set to convince Pedri to pen a new five-year contract with £509M release clause' despite financial issues affecting Joan Laporta's Catalans

Spanish wonderkid Pedri is ready to accept a new contract at Barcelona until 2026 with a whopping £509million release clause to his name, according to reports. The 18-year-old midfielder, who has already amassed over 50 appearances for the Catalans since making his first-team debut last season, was linked with a move away from the club as his current contract expires at the end of this season.
SOCCER
RealGM

Pedri, Barcelona Sign Extension With $1.57 Billion Release Clause

Pedri has signed a new contract with Barcelona through 2026 that contains a $1.57 billion release clause. Pedri's previous deal was set to expire in the summer. Antoine Griezmann's contract, signed in 2019, included an €800 million buyout option, which was the previous record. Lionel Messi's clause reached €700 million during his time at Camp Nou, but never higher.
SOCCER
Person
Ansu Fati
Daily Mail

Barcelona wonderkid Pedri puts pen to paper on a new five-year contract 'with £846MILLION release clause' as 18-year-old commits his future to the club despite financial issues

Spanish wonderkid Pedri has signed a new contract at Barcelona until 2026 with a whopping £509million release clause to his name, the club has confirmed. The 18-year-old midfielder, who has already amassed over 50 appearances for the Catalans since making his first-team debut last season, was linked with a move away from the club as his current contract expires at the end of this season.
SOCCER
International Business Times

Barcelona Close To Including $1.15 Bn Release Clause In Teenage Star's New Deal: Report

FC Barcelona are reportedly in advance talks with midfielder Pedri over a contract renewal. Pedri has agreed to sign a new deal that’ll keep him at Camp Nou until 2026. Barcelona are planning to include a mammoth release clause of $1.15 billion in Pedri’s new deal, reported Spanish publication Marca. The release clause would be a club record.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Villareal look to raise starlet’s €30m release clause

Yeremy Pino has been a breakout star for Villareal this season, and when he took his talents to the Spain team for the Nations League semis and final this week, he showed his development on a much bigger stage. Understandably, his club are desperate to keep him, or at the...
SOCCER
#Barcelona#Barca#Ap#The Champions League
primenewsghana.com

La Liga: Ansu Fati nets as Barca fight back to beat Valencia

Ansu Fati found the back of the net in his first start for Barcelona since November 2020, helping his team to a confidence-boosting 3-1 win over Valencia. Ronald Koeman’s side came into the match having won just one of their last six games in all competitions, but found a performance and result to ease the building pressure around the Camp Nou.
SOCCER
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Soccer-Barca coach Koeman hints at Aguero debut, Ansu Fati start

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hinted that forward Sergio Aguero could make his debut in Sunday’s LaLiga home meeting with Valencia. The Argentine joined Barca from English champions Manchester City on a free transfer in July when his contract expired, but has yet to feature competitively due to a calf injury.
SOCCER
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
chatsports.com

Ansu Fati talks new contract, knee injury, Memphis Depay and El Clasico

Barcelona celebrated Ansu Fati’s new contract on Thursday with a press conference at the Camp Nou where the 18-year-old got to answer a host of questions. The striker couldn’t wipe the grin off his face throughout the presser and made it crystal clear that he had never been tempted to move away from Barcelona.
SOCCER
BBC

Ansu Fati signs six-year Barcelona deal with a 1bn buyout clause

Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati has signed a contract extension that includes a 1bn euro (£846m) buyout clause. The 18-year-old, who is wearing Lionel Messi's former number 10 shirt this season at the Nou Camp, helped Barca to a 1-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Ansu Fati explains reasons behind signing new Barcelona contract

Ansu Fati discusses his new contract with Barcelona. Having put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this week, Fati was presented to the local media on Thursday morning. The Spain international insists his priority was always to reach new terms with Barca and admits he had informed his agent Jorge Mendes to find a deal with the club.
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer news: Liverpool outbid Barca for Fati

Liverpool, along with Manchester United and PSG, offered Ansu Fati more money to join them before the 18-year-old Guinea-Bissau-born forward, a Spain international, committed to Barcelona. (Cope), external.
The Independent

What is going wrong with Manchester United and will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stay?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense scrutiny after Manchester United were ripped apart by arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday.Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick completed a 5-0 victory that leaves the Old Trafford giants at a crossroads.Here, the PA news agency looks at what has gone wrong for United this season.What happened against Liverpool?A meek, error-riddled United performance allowed bitter rivals Liverpool to secure their biggest win on enemy territory. It was, as left-back Luke Shaw said, a result that had been coming and could have been worse had Liverpool kept their foot on the hosts’ throat after Paul Pogba was sent off....
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille

Lionel Messi was kept quiet as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain settled for a 0-0 draw with bitter rivals Marseille in a heated atmosphere in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The meeting of French football's biggest rivals was briefly held up on more than one occasion as objects were thrown from the stands when PSG players went to take corner kicks. There was another interruption in the second half when one young man invaded the pitch and approached Messi before being escorted off by a legion of security staff. It was that sort of night for PSG, who could not get into their stride and were reduced to 10 men when Achraf Hakimi was sent off in the second half following a VAR review for a last-man challenge on Cengiz Under just outside the box.
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham’s Nuno Espirito Santo rejects suggestion Spurs have creativity problem

Nuno Espirito Santo does not think his side have a creativity problem, despite Tottenham not having a shot on goal in the second half of the 1-0 loss at West Ham Spurs slipped to a fourth London derby defeat of the season, having already lost to Crystal Palace Chelsea and Arsenal, as they were undone by Michail Antonio’s 78th-minute goal at the London Stadium.Antonio continued his enjoyment of playing against Tottenham as he scored his sixth goal against them – more than any other club.Spurs, who rested their entire starting XI in their midweek Europa Conference League defeat at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bayern Munich fans call for club to end Qatar Airways sponsorship over human rights violations

Bayern Munich fans have appealed to the club’s hierarchy to end their association with the state of Qatar and to stop “actively helping to distract” from the country’s human rights violations.Bayern’s official airline partner is Qatar Airways, a company owned by a state which stands accused of a litany of human right abuses including the deaths of several thousand migrant workers brought in mostly from south Asia to build football stadiums ahead of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. The sponsorship deal will expire at the end of the season and the club are currently considering whether to renew the contract....
SOCCER

