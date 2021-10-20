Great Southern Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The San Diego-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $43.4 million, or 57 cents per share, in the period. The average estimate...
F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $110.7 million. The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.01 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed...
Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $102.8 million, or 96 cents per share, in the period. The average estimate...
Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $36.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 71 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The...
Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $36.8 million. The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 70 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by...
First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $34.1 million. The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per...
