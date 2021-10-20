CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

18 of the Best Silk Robes That Will Completely Transform the Art of Lounging

By Bianca Kratky
Cosmopolitan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Loungewear" is a term that has been used countless times over these past couple of years. The first pieces of clothing that come to mind when we think of this word might be sweatpants and hoodies, but we've become much more creative and have definitely expanded on its meaning over time....

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Art Supply Store

Artists deserve the finest tools available for creating masterpieces, don’t they? Grabbing a cheap sketchbook and generic pencils from a local craft store might be sufficient for an amateur, but where can a serious artist get the best supplies in town for whatever medium they dabble in? St. Louis Art Supply (4532 Olive Street, 314-884-8345) is the only place around with all the right tools for your pencil bag. The store carries hundreds of imported tools for those who love to draw, write, sketch or paint — all selected by the talented staff. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the brick-and-mortar store and cafe are closed for in-person browsing until masks and social distancing is no longer a thing. Still, they offer curbside pickup and fast shipping to anywhere in the country. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mental_Floss

Pamper Yourself With 20 Percent off Silk Robes, Pillowcases, and More During Blissy’s Fall Sale

SIlk—the cool, natural fiber that comes from insect larvae—has long been associated with luxury, but over the last few years, the benefits it can potentially have on hair and skin has made it a must-have beauty item, too. According to Healthline, a silk pillowcase can be better to sleep on than a cotton pillowcase because it’s gentler and absorbs less moisture, leaving your hair and skin feeling supple in the morning. For those who want to put this to the test themselves without shelling out hundreds of dollars, Blissy, a popular silk-pillowcase brand, has a sale you’ll want to check out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Silk#Robes#Jeans
millcitytimes.com

Discover the Art of Painting on Silk at Northeast Tea House

Try something new in this easy, relaxing introduction to the art of silk painting!. During this experience, you will learn a brief history, the complete process, and the different techniques of this art form with instructor Kristen Weller - all while enjoying tea and snacks provided by Northeast Tea House. You will leave with your very own 9” hand-painted silk hoop that you created during class to display in your home, and the skills to continue practicing on future projects, such as silk scarves, wall-hangings, or hand-painted clothing.
MELROSE, MN
baltimorenews.net

SILK NIGHTWEAR FOR WOMEN; CHOOSE THE BEST SILK NIGHTWEAR FOR YOURSELF

Are you searching for the top-rated silk sleepwear for yourself? If yes, you are at the right place. In this article, we will let you know about the best silk sleepwear for women. Sleeping peacefully at night is crucial for good health. When our sleep is disturbed, we are left...
lafayette.edu

Professors Transform Outdoor Plaza into Art Studio

"Drawing outdoors, the landscape is alive with transformation, everchanging, forcing you to really look and think about your visual interpretation” Twitter. Photography by Adam Atkinson; story by Stephen Wilson. With the summerlike weather lasting deep into autumn months and the comfort of being outside during COVID’s delta variant, taking class...
EASTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Cosmopolitan

These "Soft Girl" Room Ideas Are So, So Dreamy

The internet has given us many things. Memes, Squid Game, the influencer career path. Shawn Mendes. Now here's another precious gift from the World Wide Web: aesthetics! Sure, any Millennial will tell you that there were certainly distinct styles and subcultures back in their day (Y2K glitterati and scene kids, where ya at?). But now the year is 2021, and we have loads of new "aesthetics" now—such as the ever-so dreamy and romantic soft girl.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cosmopolitan

8 Hair Care Gifts Every Beauty Buff Will Love

This year, set yourself up to be the hero to all your girls who love a good beauty binge. Because who doesn’t want the gift of good hair (amiright)? Stocking up on products and sets that encourage traffic-stopping locks—for your mom, your sis, your bestie, and, let’s face it, you—not only nixes last-minute shopping angst, but basically guarantees them a present they’ll actually like and legit use. From dry shampoo to styling tools and a few accessories in between, these are the Holy Grail hair gifts to slay the season.
HAIR CARE
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
dailyrecordnews.com

PUNCH artistic group transforms old fire station into exciting new art gallery

THORP — At first glance, the dingy green, two-story building on the Thorp Highway just sort of blends into the landscape of the unincorporated community. But the artistic vision of a group of rural arts collective, PUNCH, has transformed the old historic former fire station into a community-oriented events space where creative interests and talents can be developed and showcased.
THORP, WA
PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
APPAREL
hackaday.com

Art Project Fast And Fouriously Transforms Audio Into Eye Candy

Fast Fourier Transforms. Spectrum Analyzers. Waterfall displays. Not long ago, such terms were reserved for high end test gear. But oh, how things have changed! It’s no surprise to many Hackaday readers that modern microcontrollers have transformed the scene as they become more powerful and as a result are endowed with more and more powerful software libraries. [mircemk] has used such a library along with other open source software combined with mostly off the shelf hardware to create what he calls the DIY FFT Spectrum Analyzer. Rather than being a piece of test gear, this artful project aims to please the eye.
VISUAL ART
US Magazine

Get the Best Beauty Sleep With This Slip Silk Mask From Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. With Halloween right around the corner, it seems fitting that we often feel like zombies sleepwalking through our busy schedules. Our bodies are now permanently programmed to wake Us up early. Gone are the glory days when we could sleep in without a care in the world. We pine for extra hours of rest, but something always gets in the way — the sun’s glare, the neighbor’s lawnmower, the alarm clock’s irritating chime. We miss our beauty sleep! And judging by these dark circles, our eyes miss that tranquil trance as well.
SPY

The 15 Best Tattoo Soaps to Keep Your Ink Looking Fresh

Whether your tattoo took multiple sessions from a renowned tattoo artist or it was a stick n’ poke courtesy of an old friend, all new tats have something in common: they have to be carefully tended to, and that starts with using the best soaps for tattoos. “What most people don’t realize is that a tattoo is effectively an open wound and must be kept very clean,” says celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. “However, there are so many soaps with different chemicals and ingredients that can be abrasive, irritate the skin or even lead to infection. To minimize the chance of...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Ciara Models Her Own Brand in the Brightest Neon Look With Luxe High Tops

Ciara continues to spotlight her own brand in style. The “Level Up” singer took to Instagram again this week to show off a chic look from her gender-neutral Human Nation line, which she founded with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The collection, sold at Kohl’s, consists of a range of tees, hoodies, joggers, leggings and more, plus sneakers. The snaps see the 35-year-old “Body Party” artist modeling an eye-catching highlighter yellow crewneck sweatshirt with a cropped hem and black drawstring sweatpants. On her feet, she wears a pair of black high-top sneakers featuring hits of white throughout. The style, dubbed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

9 Best Makeup Brush Cleaners You Need to Try ASAP

Pls allow me to share this fun albeit disgusting fact: As many as 90 percent of products in the average makeup bag are contaminated with bacteria like staph and E. coli. Sooo yeah. It’s time to start cleaning your makeup brushes and sponges more regularly. And listen, I get it, disinfecting your tools can be time-consuming and annoying, but it's truly so important. Using dirty brushes and sponges on your skin can lead to breakouts, clogged pores, irritation, and more seriously, infections like pink eye. Plus, when your tools are clean and free-from build-up, they apply makeup more smoothly and last longer too.
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy