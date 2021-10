Celebrities such as Mila Kunis, Zac Efron and Olivia Munn are avid video gamers who can’t wait to put down their scripts and pick up their controllers at the end of the day. Kunis is a self-proclaimed gamer, who enjoyed playing World of Warcraft and Call of Duty in the past. The That ’70s Show alum revealed in a 2008 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was an active member of several World of Warcraft guilds — including one that she had to quit after a fan recognized her voice.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO