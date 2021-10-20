CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

How Can I Boost My Self Esteem?

By Editor
tntmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving good self-esteem can allow you to feel more confident within yourself, as well as have a more positive outlook on life. A number of factors can hinder your ability to feel good, including the way you look, the job you have, and even the people you associate with. By looking...

www.tntmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
parentherald.com

7 Simple Stretches and Exercises for Sciatica

Sciatic nerve pain can be debilitating, keeping you from being productive and doing the things you love. When you're in pain, the last thing you feel like doing is exercising. But certain gentle exercises and stretches can help alleviate sciatic nerve pain and restore pain-free functional movement. Learn more about sciatica, and try these seven simple exercises to relieve sciatic nerve pain and discomfort.
WORKOUTS
Thrive Global

Signs of Self-Esteem & Problems!

Certain childhood events can impact confidence and self-esteem. When you reach adulthood, issues with self-esteem may affect relationships with other people. Self-esteem refers to how you view yourself to other people and the way you believe you should behave. Numerous factors can impact the development of issues with self-esteem typically arising in childhood. Today, we will share a few guidelines to help you spot problems with self-esteem.
MENTAL HEALTH
ashlandsource.com

Developing authentic self-esteem

School came very easily for me in early elementary school. I was an early reader and quickly understood the game of being a student and how to win at it. Right away, it was clear to me what to do to win positive attention from my teachers: get the answers right (and quickly), follow the classroom rules and help others, especially your teacher.
EDUCATION
Forbes

Self-Esteem For Peak Performance

Sharon (Unique EQ) offers C-suite advisement and emotional intelligence tools for scaling organizational outcomes. In adjusting to and in recovering from the pandemic, we are learning that belonging and social connection are key to organizational health and maximizing business outcomes. Understanding the importance of connection means understanding attachment. When employees onboard with a new company, their need to build secure attachments and feel accepted subconsciously influences their energy, focus and work. The fact is, human beings perform at their best when they feel secure. Securely attached employees have higher brain activity for productivity and innovation.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Self Esteem#Exercise
sflcn.com

4 Steps to Improve Your Self-Esteem

Many people struggle with low self-esteem from time to time. You might have a body hangup, be unhappy in your relationships, or just feel down. Self-esteem issues are common, but they can lead to health issues if they become long-term problems. The good news is that there are lots of things you can do to boost your confidence and happiness. Here are four steps to improve your self-esteem:
MENTAL HEALTH
Jennifer March, MS

Low Self-Esteem Can Have a Negative Impact on Anxiety

Anxiety is a common mental health disorder that many people live with. Living with a mental illness is a struggle that is prevalent during nearly every waking minute. Those living with anxiety may experience excessive fears of worry and may even cause someone to feel inadequate about themselves.
Thrive Global

How Can I Motivate My Employees?

During my career, I have been asked that question at least 50 times. My consistent answer has been to simply ask the employee this question—What motivates you?. A great deal of research has been conducted on motivation. Some of the major findings include:. People are most motivated by their strongest...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Woodlands Online& LLC

How Can I Tell if My Cough Is Serious?

A cough is a symptom of a medical condition and can be classified as acute, subacute, or chronic. Coughs lasting less than three weeks are considered to be acute, coughs lasting in the range of three to eight weeks are subacute and anything longer than eight weeks is considered to be a chronic cough. Coughing can be accompanied by additional symptoms such as a stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, heartburn, hoarseness, or an unpleasant taste in the mouth. In some cases, a cough can be a sign of a serious condition that requires medical attention. See a doctor immediately if you have any of the following symptoms in conjunction with your cough: - Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing - Wheezing or rapid, shallow breathing - Chest pain - Fever - Coughing up yellow or green phlegm, or coughing up blood - Violent coughing that causes you to vomit - Unexplained weight loss - Fainting - Persistent coughing that doesn't ease up for more than 8 weeks - Swelling of the ankles or feet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take These Supplements

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy