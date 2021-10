“I’m not that rich,” the 50-year-old Korean filmmaker tells The Guardian. “But I do have enough. I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract.” Meanwhile, Hwang responded to LeBron James' criticism of the ending, saying: “Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Hwang added: "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO