Public Health

Bay Area county fines burger chain over vaccine verification

Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s popular In-N-Out hamburger chain is in trouble with yet another San Francisco Bay Area county over its failure to verify the vaccination cards of people choosing to dine-in with their double-doubles, shakes and fries.

A spokesperson for Contra Costa County’s environmental health division said that the department received repeated complaints from residents saying that workers at the Pleasant Hill location were not verifying vaccine cards as required for in-person dining.

Karl Fischer that enforcement officers visited that particular restaurant three times, resulting in a warning and two fines totaling $750. The company, based in Irvine, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

San Francisco’s public health department temporarily shuttered the company’s Fisherman’s Wharf location Oct. 14, saying that the restaurant was endangering public health by not checking customer vaccination cards as required by the city. It has since reopened but no longer offers in-store dining.

The closure elicited a spirited rebuke from the family-owned restaurant better known for its old-timey atmosphere and devoted following, with its chief legal and business officer blasting the check mandate as unreasonable and invasive.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” said Arnie Wensinger in a statement.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the fines in the east Bay Area county. Its other locations in Contra Costa County have not received any notices of violating the order that went into effect Sept. 22, Fischer said.

Contra Costa County allows people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to dine indoors. Similar rules for the city of Los Angeles go into effect next month.

CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger Shut Down for Repeatedly Defying COVID Health Order

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — The Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger location was shut down Tuesday by Contra Costa County officials after repeated violations of COVID health orders, according to authorities. According to Contra Costa Environmental Health (CCEH), the commercial food permit for the In-N-Out Burger located on 570 Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill was suspended on Tuesday “for creating a public health hazard by repeatedly violating a county health order intended to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.” ALSO READ: Despite Fines, Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Remains Defiant Over Customer Vaccine Verifications The location had already been fined multiple times by Contra Costa...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
State
California State
CBS Denver

Larimer County Hospitalizations Spike As Vaccine Interest Stalls

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Health experts in Larimer County say hospitals in their region are close to turning away some patients due to soaring levels of COVID-19 cases. The county has filled all of their regular ICU beds, forcing hospitals to double up rooms with patients. The county recently reported that ICU’s across the county were operating at nearly 110% capacity as the delta variant surged through northern Colorado. Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County, said the issue is being experienced throughout northern Colorado and is largely attributed to residents refusing the COVID-19 vaccines. File photo (credit: CBS) “When we look...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KOMO News

King County businesses worried vaccine verification will lead to fewer customers

AUBURN, Wash. — Some restaurants in King County are already losing customers because of the new vaccine verification mandate that took effect Monday. The new requirement to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination status took effect Monday and restaurant owners are worried customers might take their business outside of King County.
AUBURN, WA
orlandoweekly.com

Florida's CFO pitches In-N-Out Burger on move to Florida following chain's vaccine mandate fight

Florida's CFO Jimmy Patronis is pushing to bring the iconic West Coast burger chain In-N-Out to Florida, following the chain's pushback against vaccine mandates in California. The lone San Francisco location of the fast food chain was closed briefly after failing to check customers vaccination status, a requirement for indoor dining under a citywide mandate.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Supply chain crisis leads to new Bay Area delivery business

All you have to do is look anywhere around Tampa Bay to see the region is growing with every new construction. Supply orders can be placed with the Blue Fetch app. Business conceived after Uber Eats order 5 years ago. Company says it continues to set new records. But just...
INDUSTRY
mynews13.com

Supply chain issues impacting Bay-area grocery stores

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Grocery stores across the country, including the Bay area, are feeling the impacts of supply chain issues. One of those stores is Nature's Food Patch in Clearwater. What You Need To Know. ​Supply chain issues are impacting local grocery stores. Nature's Food Patch is buying extra items...
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS Baltimore

This Maryland City Is Among ‘The Best Places To Raise A Family,’ WalletHub Says

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — When it comes to the best places to raise a family in America, Columbia ranks near the top. That’s according to a WalletHub study, which compared 182 American cities based on several criteria, including affordability, education, family fun, health and safety, and socio-economic factors. The highest ranked city in Maryland was Columbia, which came in at No. 5. Columbia is considered the second-most affordable place to raise a family, trailing only Overland Park, Kansas. It also scored well in the health and safety category, which took into account air and water quality, hospital quality and other factors. The only other city in Maryland to make the list was none other than Baltimore, which ranked No. 172. Notably, Columbia was also among three Maryland cities named in the “Top 100 Best Places To Live In America.” According to WalletHub, the top three places to raise a family are: Overland Park, Kansas; Fremont, California; and Irvine, California. Rounding out the list at No. 182 was Detroit, Michigan. Visit WalletHub’s website to view the complete findings.
MARYLAND STATE
livingsnoqualmie.com

Vaccine Verification Now Required for Some Activities in King County

Starting today, October 25, 2021, customers ages 12 and older are required to verify full vaccination or a negative test to participate in outdoor public events of 500 or more people and indoor entertainment and recreational establishments and events such as live music, performing arts, gyms, restaurants, and bars. Preventable...
KING COUNTY, WA
Mercury News

Alameda County Fair closes for the day as storm rattles Bay Area

The Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton is closed on Sunday in response to the intense storm hitting the Bay Area. “The health and safety of guests continues to be our #1 priority at the Alameda County Fair,” a note posted to the fair’s website said. “We have been actively monitoring the weather and, based on the current forecast for rainfall and high winds, we have decided to close our gates for Sunday, October 24, to ensure the safety of our guests, the Fair team, and our partners.”
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
