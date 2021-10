The FBI has announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive wanted in the 1981 murder of his girlfriend. According to a release on the Mass State Police Facebook page, the FBI has put a $20,000 bounty out for information leading to the arrest of Andrew P. Dabbs. Dabbs is wanted for the murder of Robin Shea who was shot in the chest with a .45 caliber revolver and whose body was allegedly pushed out of the car driven by Dabbs onto Route 123 in Norton Mass and found by a passing motorist according to the MSP report.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO