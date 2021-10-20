We'll use 'every tool available' under the law to compel Bannon: Select Committee member

The House committee investigating the 6 January Capitol insurrection will vote on Tuesday to begin criminal contempt proceedings against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.Mr Bannon was due to give evidence before the committee in a deposition on Thursday, but in a letter to the committee, his attorney said his client would not cooperate because former President Donald Trump has directed him not to do so, citing a dubious executive privilege claim.In a statement, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol Chairman Bennie Thompson said Mr Bannon “has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and...
