We'll use 'every tool available' under the law to compel Bannon: Select Committee member

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The House of Representatives voted 229-202 on Thursday to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, raising the question of whether the Justice Department will prosecute Bannon over his action or leave Congress to spend what might be years in court trying to enforce its subpoena. But this legal fight need not obscure the reality that we already know much of what Bannon did—just as we know much of what Donald Trump did.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO