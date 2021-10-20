CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

We'll use 'every tool available' under the law to compel Bannon: Select Committee member

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., is a member of the...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Bannon contempt, Garland response: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Last Thursday, the House voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying a subpoena by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan 6 Insurrection. Bannon is claiming “Executive Privilege’ even though he was no longer a White House aide at the time of the insurrection to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
CLEVELAND, OH
arcamax.com

Editorial: Bannon's subpoena defiance is illegal, yet the 'law and order' party defends it

For anyone who still needs it, most Republican House members last week provided more evidence that the GOP — once the “law-and-order” party — is now the party that coddles criminals. By overwhelmingly voting against holding Donald Trump crony Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for his refusal to testify in the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, this shameful roster (including all six of Missouri’s GOP House members) is once again running interference for a lawless ex-president who tried to overthrow a valid election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Steve Bannon Doesn’t Want to Testify. We Already Know What He Did.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The House of Representatives voted 229-202 on Thursday to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, raising the question of whether the Justice Department will prosecute Bannon over his action or leave Congress to spend what might be years in court trying to enforce its subpoena. But this legal fight need not obscure the reality that we already know much of what Bannon did—just as we know much of what Donald Trump did.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Elaine Luria
mediaite.com

Gaetz Dismisses House Jan. 6 Committee Investigating Capitol Riot and Steve Bannon as ‘a Uniquely Washington Obsession’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dismissed on Wednesday the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and former Trump White House senior official Steve Bannon as “a uniquely Washington obsession.”. On Tuesday, the committee voted to refer criminal contempt charges against Bannon. The full...
CONGRESS & COURTS
dailyjournal.net

Pence lone member to skip vote on Bannon contempt

Rep. Greg Pence, R-Indiana, was the only member of the House to not cast a vote on a resolution to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
illinoisnewsnow.com

Jan. 6 committee recommends holding Bannon in contempt

(WASHINGTON) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday moved to punish Trump adviser Steve Bannon, recommending the full House hold him in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena for records and testimony. The nine-member panel voted unanimously Tuesday evening to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Select Committee
Law & Crime

‘We Won’t Be Delayed’: Jan. 6 Committee Unanimously Votes to Advance Contempt Report Against Steve Bannon

The Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack voted on Tuesday evening to advance a contempt report against former President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon for defying their subpoena for information “critical” to their probe. The Committee’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), cast the proceedings as solemn.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Select Committee To Hold Steve Bannon in Criminal Contempt for Defying Subpoena; Official Believed to Have Crucial Information on Jan. 6 Riots

The chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, on Sunday said that the congressional committee that was tasked with investigating the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot plans to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena. In a statement, the California...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Capitol riot committee to vote on criminal contempt move against Steve Bannon

The House committee investigating the 6 January Capitol insurrection will vote on Tuesday to begin criminal contempt proceedings against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.Mr Bannon was due to give evidence before the committee in a deposition on Thursday, but in a letter to the committee, his attorney said his client would not cooperate because former President Donald Trump has directed him not to do so, citing a dubious executive privilege claim.In a statement, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol Chairman Bennie Thompson said Mr Bannon “has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AL.com

Steve Bannon faces contempt for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena

A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon after he defied the panel’s subpoena on Thursday. The chairman of the panel, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee will vote next week to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

Bannon Caught Fleeing U.S. Disguised as Man Who Recently Took Shower

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Steve Bannon was caught attempting to flee the United States disguised as a man who had recently taken a shower, T.S.A. officials have confirmed. A T.S.A. agent at Reagan National Airport, Harland Dorrinson, explained how Bannon’s talent as a master of disguise nearly enabled him to board...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Adam Schiff laments intelligence community bringing so many White males to testify before House committee

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., declared diversity the greatest national strength of the U.S. on Thursday and lamented that the intelligence community (IC) often brought White males to testify before his committee. "I remain concerned about inadequate progress in recruiting and retaining individuals of diverse backgrounds in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy