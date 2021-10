CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Volunteer fire departments nationwide are feeling the impacts of staffing shortages. Tim Solobay, the fire chief at Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, said the number of volunteer members across the state has been on a steady decline since the ’70s. “They used to see numbers around 300,000 volunteer firefighters back then. Now, there are maybe 30,000 to 35,000 volunteers left,” Solobay said. At the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Solobay said staffing has gone from 45 members to between 20 and 25. (Photo Credit: Erika Stanish/KDKA) “Probably about two years ago, we brought five new people in...

12 DAYS AGO