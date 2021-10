LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Health experts in Larimer County say hospitals in their region are close to turning away some patients due to soaring levels of COVID-19 cases. The county has filled all of their regular ICU beds, forcing hospitals to double up rooms with patients. The county recently reported that ICU’s across the county were operating at nearly 110% capacity as the delta variant surged through northern Colorado. Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County, said the issue is being experienced throughout northern Colorado and is largely attributed to residents refusing the COVID-19 vaccines. File photo (credit: CBS) “When we look...

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO