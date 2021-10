While many people such as nurses or teachers are being mandated to get a vaccine or possibly lose their job, inmates are being offered incentives for being vaccinated. A memo, obtained by WIBX, from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) was sent out to all New York State Incarcerated Individuals offering up some pretty sweet meal incentives in an effort to convince those unvaccinated inmates to get the shot. With the winter months coming, it is believed that the number of cases of COVID-19 could increase and DOCCS says the vaccine is the best way to keep the inmate population safe.

UTICA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO