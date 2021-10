There’s only less than a week remaining in October. However, the possibility of a fourth stimulus check is still uncertain. Last July, Democrats headed by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders announced its plan to pass a multibillion-dollar reconciliation bill. The measures under the reconciliation bill include free community college, paid family leave, and other measures not covered by the infrastructure bill. However, one measure that is not included in the said bill is the most anticipated fourth stimulus check.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO