Bay Area county fines burger chain over vaccine verification

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s popular In-N-Out hamburger chain is in trouble with yet another San Francisco Bay Area county over its failure to verify the vaccination cards of people choosing to dine-in with their double-doubles, shakes and fries. A spokesperson for Contra Costa County’s environmental health division said...

State
California State
KOMO News

King County businesses worried vaccine verification will lead to fewer customers

AUBURN, Wash. — Some restaurants in King County are already losing customers because of the new vaccine verification mandate that took effect Monday. The new requirement to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination status took effect Monday and restaurant owners are worried customers might take their business outside of King County.
orlandoweekly.com

Florida's CFO pitches In-N-Out Burger on move to Florida following chain's vaccine mandate fight

Florida's CFO Jimmy Patronis is pushing to bring the iconic West Coast burger chain In-N-Out to Florida, following the chain's pushback against vaccine mandates in California. The lone San Francisco location of the fast food chain was closed briefly after failing to check customers vaccination status, a requirement for indoor dining under a citywide mandate.
mynews13.com

Supply chain crisis leads to new Bay Area delivery business

All you have to do is look anywhere around Tampa Bay to see the region is growing with every new construction. Supply orders can be placed with the Blue Fetch app. Business conceived after Uber Eats order 5 years ago. Company says it continues to set new records. But just...
mynews13.com

Supply chain issues impacting Bay-area grocery stores

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Grocery stores across the country, including the Bay area, are feeling the impacts of supply chain issues. One of those stores is Nature's Food Patch in Clearwater. What You Need To Know. ​Supply chain issues are impacting local grocery stores. Nature's Food Patch is buying extra items...
Sonoma Index Tribune

City of Sonoma sees higher unemployment than county or Bay Area

Data released by the California Employment Development Department shows that the City of Sonoma has a higher unemployment rate than either the county or the Bay Area, and experts are puzzled as to why. While dozens of businesses continue to struggle in their search for staff, the City’s unemployment rate neared 10% this year.
CBS Baltimore

This Maryland City Is Among ‘The Best Places To Raise A Family,’ WalletHub Says

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — When it comes to the best places to raise a family in America, Columbia ranks near the top. That’s according to a WalletHub study, which compared 182 American cities based on several criteria, including affordability, education, family fun, health and safety, and socio-economic factors. The highest ranked city in Maryland was Columbia, which came in at No. 5. Columbia is considered the second-most affordable place to raise a family, trailing only Overland Park, Kansas. It also scored well in the health and safety category, which took into account air and water quality, hospital quality and other factors. The only other city in Maryland to make the list was none other than Baltimore, which ranked No. 172. Notably, Columbia was also among three Maryland cities named in the “Top 100 Best Places To Live In America.” According to WalletHub, the top three places to raise a family are: Overland Park, Kansas; Fremont, California; and Irvine, California. Rounding out the list at No. 182 was Detroit, Michigan. Visit WalletHub’s website to view the complete findings.
WETM

City employees protest vaccine mandate ahead of deadline

NEW YORK — City employees in New York City against a vaccine mandate take their last stand Monday, marching over the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall in protest of the deadline just days away. All city workers must have their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by 5 p.m. Friday...
livingsnoqualmie.com

Vaccine Verification Now Required for Some Activities in King County

Starting today, October 25, 2021, customers ages 12 and older are required to verify full vaccination or a negative test to participate in outdoor public events of 500 or more people and indoor entertainment and recreational establishments and events such as live music, performing arts, gyms, restaurants, and bars. Preventable...
