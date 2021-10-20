CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Nearly 265,000 kids age 5-11 could soon be eligible for vaccines in Kansas; How soon could they get a shot?

By Rebekah Chung
 6 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) — National preparations are underway as the White House and pediatricians eagerly await the authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 5-11 .

According to a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are about 265,000 Kansans eligible in this age group. However, the state will not be disclosing plans for vaccinating this age group right now, as they await final authorization.

“There are an estimated 265,000 eligible Kansans in this age group. We will release additional information once the final authorization is received.”

SPOKESPERSON, KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & ENVIRONMENT

In the meantime, with kids in school, some school districts in the state have gone to extensive lengths to ensure students are safe in the classroom.

FDA authorizes Moderna and J&J booster shots, OKs mix and match

At Topeka Public Schools, spokesperson Dr. Aarion Gray said this includes an added air filtration system to remove virus particles from the air, UV lights are used to kill the virus in rooms daily, and social distancing and indoor masks are used. Dr. Gray said the district also has some on-site vaccination clinics for staff and students who are eligible and is hoping authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine will help add to these efforts.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity of having that vaccination possibility for students age 5-11. We do have other mitigation strategies in place to ensure that everyone is safe, including students. But again, we’re excited because that will offer another additional layer to make sure everyone is safe,” he said.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids, after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines.

14 Kansans sick from nationwide Salmonella outbreak linked to onions, CDC says

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) plans to meet on October 26 following Pfizer-BioNTech’s request for amended EUA to authorize the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5-11. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will also meet to discuss further clinical recommendations for Pfizer’s children’s vaccine. The ACIP’s meeting is currently set for November 2-3.

Hy-Vee offering free booster shots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the approval of COVID-19 vaccine boosters getting the green light, a Topeka grocery store is helping make that process easier. Starting today, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster vaccines are available at Hy-Vee. The store will be giving the booster shot for free to those who are eligible. That means people […]
TOPEKA, KS
