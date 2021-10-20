CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

White House Prepares For Youth Vaccine Approval

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

A decision on allowing children to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected in the coming weeks. The federal government said they are beginning to prepare now.

The White House unveiled their plan for a youth vaccine rollout Wednesday morning, saying about 28 million kids would become eligible once the approval is expanded for 5 to 11 year olds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVXgG_0cXZuq9p00

The FDA is meeting next week to decide on whether or not to approve the Pfizer vaccine for younger Americans while the CDC is expected to meet the week after that.

That means if they both approve the move, children as young as five will be eligible to get vaccinated by early November.

“These vaccine doses will be shipped with all of the supplies necessary to vaccinate kids, including smaller needles,” said Jeffrey Zients, White House COVID Response Coordinator.

The plan is to send these supplies to kid-friendly locations like pediatrician offices, hospitals, pharmacies and schools. The rollout will also include an educational campaign to hopefully ease concerns parents may have.

“We will work with schools to send letters home to parents,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General, “We will convene doctors and health clinics and support them to deliver vaccinations as soon as they have conversations with families.”

“It’s one of the age groups where we have seen the largest increase in cases this fall,” said Dr. Josh Meyerson of the Northwest MI Health Department, “And certainly attending school is part of the equation in that.”

The rollout is not as simple as giving children a third of the adult doses that health departments and pharmacies already have.

“It’s going to be a separate supply that we’re going to get and we’ll have to manage that,” said Meyerson, “because it is such a smaller dose you can’t just take from the adult vials.”

Despite the added logistics, Meyerson expects the process to go smoother than the start of the year when supplies were low and demand was very high.

“Comparatively this is a very narrow age range,” said Meyerson, “We have a lot of providers now who are signed up to give these vaccines.”

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

White House defends child COVID-19 vaccination plan before approval after booster shot flap

The White House is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 despite the shots not being approved for the demographic. Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden's top pandemic adviser, defended the decision to announce the White House's plan before Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the political problems it encountered when it prematurely promoted its booster shot framework.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#The White House#Americans#Us Surgeon General
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOXBusiness

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that's been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Walmart issued a recall for The Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
WEKU

ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but many don't even have COVID

Inside the emergency department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich., staff members are struggling to care for patients who are showing up much sicker than they've ever seen. Tiffani Dusang, the emergency room's nursing director, practically vibrates with pent-up anxiety, looking at all the patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the beige walls of the hospital's hallways. "It's hard to watch," she says in her warm Texan twang.
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy