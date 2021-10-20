Nuggets’ Monte Morris on rematch vs. Suns: “It stung the whole offseason”

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (10/20/21) On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets travel to Phoenix to face the Suns in the Footprint Center. After the playoff series last season, Phoenix and Denver surely have somewhat disdain for each other, although it is likely more Denver’s disdain. The Suns swept the Nuggets in four games. There were even memes made about this after some fans got into an altercation during one of the games. In a moment of frustration, Nikola Jokic had swiped for the ball a bit too aggressively in the third quarter of Game 4. Jokic was assigned a flagrant 2 foul and thus, ejected. While neither roster has drastically changed, this game will look slightly different, especially for the Denver Nuggets, who have a few dinged-up players. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton have not been agreeable in contract extension discussions, and it is common knowledge that Ayton is frustrated with them. Right now, Phoenix is a heavy home favorite, and rightfully so, as it swept Denver in the playoffs the last time these teams faced each other. It will be interesting to see if this game carries similar intensity to the one in Game 4 of last season’s second-round matchup.

