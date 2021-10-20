Jamie’s Journey: Chemotherapy completed

Jamie Jarosik gave an update that we’ve all been waiting for— she has officially finished chemotherapy.

She said on the Jamie’s Journey Facebook page that she completed chemotherapy Wednesday. She got to ring the bell and signed the tree, marking the milestone.

However, her journey is not done. Jamie said she still has radiation therapy that will start in the next few weeks and medications to take as her treatment continues.

“Thank you so much for being here on this page, and being a part of it all! The support really helped me get through the last 14 weeks,” said Jamie.

