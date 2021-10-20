Fati's new Barca contract has 1 billion euro release clause
Santa Maria Times
6 days ago
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and teenage forward Ansu Fati have agreed on a contract extension to 2027 that includes a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion). The club's announcement came after its 1-0 home win over Dynamo Kyiv in the group stage...
Barcelona are reportedly hoping to announce new contracts for teenagers Ansu Fati and Pedri in the coming days. President Joan Laporta told RAC1 last week that the renewals for both players were on track and he was hoping to have good news for fans shortly. Pedri could be up first...
Pedri has signed a new contract with Barcelona through 2026 that contains a $1.57 billion release clause. Pedri's previous deal was set to expire in the summer. Antoine Griezmann's contract, signed in 2019, included an €800 million buyout option, which was the previous record. Lionel Messi's clause reached €700 million during his time at Camp Nou, but never higher.
Spanish wonderkid Pedri has signed a new contract at Barcelona until 2026 with a whopping £509million release clause to his name, the club has confirmed. The 18-year-old midfielder, who has already amassed over 50 appearances for the Catalans since making his first-team debut last season, was linked with a move away from the club as his current contract expires at the end of this season.
FC Barcelona are reportedly in advance talks with midfielder Pedri over a contract renewal. Pedri has agreed to sign a new deal that’ll keep him at Camp Nou until 2026. Barcelona are planning to include a mammoth release clause of $1.15 billion in Pedri’s new deal, reported Spanish publication Marca. The release clause would be a club record.
Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati has signed a contract extension that includes a 1bn euro (£846m) buyout clause. The 18-year-old, who is wearing Lionel Messi's former number 10 shirt this season at the Nou Camp, helped Barca to a 1-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester City, the League Cup winner for the past four seasons, continues its title defense of the competition with a trip to West Ham in the last 16. West Ham eliminated Manchester United in the previous round and is having a good season, placed fourth in the Premier League and on the verge of qualification in the Europa League. There are two other all-Premier League matchups — Burnley vs. Tottenham and Leicester vs. Brighton — while Liverpool heads to second-tier Preston on the back of a 5-0 win at Manchester United that extended the team's unbeaten start to the season. Also, Brentford visits second-tier Stoke.
Spanish wonderkid Pedri is ready to accept a new contract at Barcelona until 2026 with a whopping £509million release clause to his name, according to reports. The 18-year-old midfielder, who has already amassed over 50 appearances for the Catalans since making his first-team debut last season, was linked with a move away from the club as his current contract expires at the end of this season.
Barcelona remain confident that Ansu Fati and Pedri can be tied to new contracts at Camp Nou, but the Liga giants cannot afford to put lucrative offers to two hot prospects as they continue to work through financial difficulties. Money troubles in Catalunya have become common knowledge, with the mismanagement...
BARCELONA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hinted that forward Sergio Aguero could make his debut in Sunday's LaLiga home meeting with Valencia. The Argentine joined Barca from English champions Manchester City on a free transfer in July when his contract expired, but has yet to feature competitively due to a calf injury.
Ansu Fati found the back of the net in his first start for Barcelona since November 2020, helping his team to a confidence-boosting 3-1 win over Valencia. Ronald Koeman’s side came into the match having won just one of their last six games in all competitions, but found a performance and result to ease the building pressure around the Camp Nou.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
Following Pedri’s club-record extension, Ronald Koeman has revealed that Barcelona is close to extending Ansu Fati’s contract at Camp Nou. Sources have told ESPN that Ansu Fati had multiple offers coming in from various top clubs around Europe, but the La Masia graduate has made it clear through super-agent Jorge Mendes, that he intends to stay at Barca.
Ansu Fati discusses his new contract with Barcelona. Having put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this week, Fati was presented to the local media on Thursday morning. The Spain international insists his priority was always to reach new terms with Barca and admits he had informed his agent Jorge Mendes to find a deal with the club.
Liverpool, along with Manchester United and PSG, offered Ansu Fati more money to join them before the 18-year-old Guinea-Bissau-born forward, a Spain international, committed to Barcelona. (Cope), external.
Madrid (AFP) – “He can’t be expected to fill the gap Messi left behind, it’s impossible,” said Ronald Koeman, answering the question nobody had asked but everyone was thinking. Ansu Fati scores goals, wears number 10 and is by far the most exciting thing happening at Barcelona, a club mourning...
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday, when some of the world's biggest rivalries play out:. Liverpool takes the Premier League’s only unbeaten record to Manchester United for what is historically the biggest match in England. In Mohamed Salah, the visitors also have one of the world's in-form players. The Egypt forward has scored in each of his last nine appearances for Liverpool, a club record. United is in sixth place having failed to win any of its last three games but is coming off a stirring comeback 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League from 2-0 down.
MILAN (AP) — Napoli’s perfect start to the season came to an end on Sunday with a 0-0 draw at Roma in Serie A. Napoli had won all eight of its Italian league matches in a stunning start to the season but it couldn’t find a way past Roma, despite hitting the woodwork twice in quick succession and having a late winner ruled out.
MILAN (AP) — Late goals from Zlatan Ibrahimović and Ismaël Bennacer spared AC Milan major embarrassment as it scraped a 4-2 win in Serie A at Bologna, which played for more than half an hour with nine men on Saturday. Despite the numerical advantage, it appeared as if Milan was...
LONDON (AP) — Michail Antonio took advantage of Harry Kane’s defensive inadequacies to lead West Ham to a 1-0 home win against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Antonio got the better of his marker, Kane, at a corner in the 72nd minute and poked home his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.
