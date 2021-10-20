Fati's new Barca contract has 1 billion euro release clause

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday, when some of the world's biggest rivalries play out:. Liverpool takes the Premier League’s only unbeaten record to Manchester United for what is historically the biggest match in England. In Mohamed Salah, the visitors also have one of the world's in-form players. The Egypt forward has scored in each of his last nine appearances for Liverpool, a club record. United is in sixth place having failed to win any of its last three games but is coming off a stirring comeback 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League from 2-0 down.

UEFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO