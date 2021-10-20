CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Yale study shows Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer strong protection against Delta

By WSHU
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago
Researchers took blood samples from healthcare workers in the Yale-New Haven Health System and exposed them to 16 different strains of the virus that can be found in Connecticut. They found workers who’d gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine had strong immune system responses to most of the variants....

Johnny Robinson
6d ago

read an article that said theses vaccines were not made for the delta variant, so go figure , people are dieing that are fully vaccinated

