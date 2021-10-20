CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAX to test reservation system for fast TSA screenings

By Jake Flanagin
 6 days ago

Los Angeles International Airport officials announced a new pilot program Wednesday for United Airlines passengers, allowing them to expedite their travel experience.

Passengers on United will be able to schedule their spot in the security line by booking 15-minute windows to pass through TSA checkpoints.

Screenings must be scheduled at least an hour before departure but can be reserved as far as 24 hours in advance of a trip. After reserving a time slot, passengers receive a QR code to show a TSA agent. Then, they proceed to a designated security line, separate from general security screenings.

“We are helping our guests control their journey from their own device, and this new pilot program leverages technology to provide passengers with a scheduled time to be at the TSA checkpoints,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, which owns and operates LAX and Van Nuys Airport.

Airport officials hope the new program will ease airport congestion around the holiday season.

The “Fast Lane Program” will operate for 90 days from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., seven days a week, ending Jan.18, 2022. It will be free to use and optional for all travelers flying on United departing from LAX Terminals 7 or 8.

Travelers interested in learning more about the program can do so here .

