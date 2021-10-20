Greek Life’s Rush Week Returns to Campus

“The Green Knight” plays Friday through Sunday at the Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday, along with Saturday and Sunday shows at 4:30 and 7 p.m. An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, “The Green Knight” tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
