Greek Life’s Rush Week Returns to Campus

Each year, when recruitment rolls around, students of Greek Life are faced with the task of ensuring student’s safety, while still upholding the Greek Life reputation. Due to some fraternities’ past actions, the school has started to become much more strict on the dangerous recruitment activities that students participate in. Hazing will not be tolerated at all here on our campus, and the school is well aware that actions happen behind closed doors, and cannot always be monitored. In honor of Max Gruver passing away 4 years ago due to a hazing incident, Sonoma State Sorority and Fraternity life has stepped up to stop hazing.

SONOMA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO