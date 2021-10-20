CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Greek Life’s Rush Week Returns to Campus

By Campus News Writer
New University Newspaper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCI Greek Life was widely publicized this year, with social media outreach and booths all around Ring Road during Welcome Week. Many students participated in Rush Week, a week where those who are interested in joining a fraternity or sorority go to events to find the perfect fit for...

www.newuniversity.org

Comments / 0

Related
royalpurplenews.com

Good days for Greek life ways

The ψυχή (soul) and ευτυχία (happiness) of Greek life are circulating the UW Whitewater campus. Rushing for incoming members happened about a month ago and now things are kicking into high gear with initiations. There is a lot that goes into Greek life and many reasons why it is such a big deal and important to people part of it. Contrary to popular opinion or stereotypes, hard-working students put in the time and effort to make good things happen from Greek life. So, with the winter season approaching, hard work and amazing new and old individuals are making great things happen.
WHITEWATER, WI
New University Newspaper

Return to Campus: Welcome Week Overview & APAD Announcement

ASUCI hosted a series of events during Welcome Week to celebrate the reopening of campus from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24. The events allowed students to adjust to campus life and prepare for the upcoming school year. “It’s hard with this many people and COVID still going around, but the...
EDUCATION
Jambar

Greek life chapters giving back

Youngstown State University Greek chapters are preparing for their annual group service projects. Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Zeta Tau Alpha are two of the many Greek organizations raising money for their respective charities. Bronson Deangelo, SAE Philanthropy chairman, is responsible for planning the fraternity’s yearly group service project. Sticking with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Life#Uci Greek Life#Rush Week#Instagram
sonomastatestar.com

Sonoma State's Panhellenic organizations take strides to end hazing within Greek life

Each year, when recruitment rolls around, students of Greek Life are faced with the task of ensuring student’s safety, while still upholding the Greek Life reputation. Due to some fraternities’ past actions, the school has started to become much more strict on the dangerous recruitment activities that students participate in. Hazing will not be tolerated at all here on our campus, and the school is well aware that actions happen behind closed doors, and cannot always be monitored. In honor of Max Gruver passing away 4 years ago due to a hazing incident, Sonoma State Sorority and Fraternity life has stepped up to stop hazing.
SONOMA, CA
sfcollege.edu

Student Life Campus Photography Contest

Student Life invites students to take a photo of a place on campus that highlights the college community; we want to see students (you!) as they are – in the places they may work, study, and involvement. Entries will receive a craft bag, candy bag, or Student Life mug. First-come,...
dailybruin.com

South campus faculty express pride in students amid return to on-campus learning

Instead of logging onto Zoom, many Bruins studying the sciences are returning to the classroom this fall after more than a year of online learning. With this quarter’s return to campus, instructors have been adapting their courses to accommodate in-person learning, often implementing a number of adjustments and tools from online learning to ease the transition.
COLLEGES
Red and Black

OPINION: Old-school Greek life traditions reflect systemic sexism

As Sanford Stadium filled for the Arkansas game on Oct. 2, I looked for a fraternity to sit with, trying multiple sections but finding them full. After an hour, I eventually ended up sitting with the fraternity that my sorority associates with the most. At the University of Georgia, Greek...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
San Diego Business Journal

‘Campus of Life’ Opens Second Building in San Marcos

an Oceanside-headquartered nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, is one step closer to completing its first-of-its-kind campus. Late last month, TERI, which stands for Training, Education & Resources Institute, opened a second building, the Tom & Mary Tomlinson Vocational Center. The space , built by Escondido-based PRAVA Construction Services, is one of eight that will make up the Charles R. Cono Teri Campus of Life project, located in San Marcos. Set on 20 acres, the innovative, facility aims to help children and adults with special needs by providing quality programs.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Pitt News

‘We’re here’: Pitt honors Black Greek life organizations with monument

When Iniobong Etuk brought up the idea of creating a plot to honor the National Pan-Hellenic Council on campus in 2015, his fraternity brothers responded that others had tried, but “always hit roadblock after roadblock.” In the unrest following the 2016 election as well as nationwide protests following several police shootings, Etuk said he wouldn’t “take no for an answer.”
SOCIETY
Lakeland Mirror

2021 Pride Week on Campus

Lakeland University celebrates Pride Week October 25 through October 29. Dedicated to honoring the LGBTQ+ community, Pride Week features many activities designed to educate students about the historical and current struggles the LGBTQ+ community face and celebrate their perseverance against discrimination. The idea for Pride Week first came from our...
SOCIETY
Red and Black

Multicultural Greek life at UGA empowers students of color

When most people think of Greek life at the University of Georgia, they probably imagine stately houses lining Milledge Avenue, decked in colorful banners advertising formals and bid days, some overlooking lawns littered with red solo cups and soaked in alcohol. However, there is another side of Greek life that...
Idaho State Journal

ISU campus events this week

“The Green Knight” plays Friday through Sunday at the Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday, along with Saturday and Sunday shows at 4:30 and 7 p.m. An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, “The Green Knight” tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Survey data, student events show campus life returning to normal at UNL

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has touted its voluntary vaccination rate of nearly 80%, a figure it says has allowed the school year to proceed for students, faculty and staff without interruption. Other metrics watched by the university, like the number of in-person events on campus, as well as the responses...
COLLEGES
theonlinebeacon.com

Packed Crowd, Heated Discussions Over Greek Life on Campus and Beacon Budget

At a packed SGA meeting on Monday, discussions got heated when the long-standing Beacon printing budget issue was debated and settled and the Inter-Greek Council expressed their frustration to Vice President of Student Affairs Jeanette Smith as members claimed a lack of school support. Smith explained to students why the...
COLLEGES
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Greek Life Activities Suspended at Mizzou After Accident at Party

University of Missouri Greek student leaders and MU officials announced a suspension of all fraternity activities, including social events and university-sanctioned activities. This action was taken after a freshman was found unresponsive at the Phi Gamma Delta house overnight on Wednesday, October 20. Police responded to the fraternity house after...
COLLEGES
newspressnow.com

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do Greek organizations have a place on college campuses?

The University of Missouri isn't alone in its troubles with Greek Life. Colleges and universities across the country are grappling with what to do about fraternities and sororities amid continuing reports of hazing and alcohol poisoning, sometimes ending in death. MU has suspended all fraternity activities after a report of alcohol poisoning on Wednesday.
COLLEGES
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: It’s normal to feel uneasy about COVID-19 when returning to campus

The University of Arizona campus is bustling with life once again. The stadium is filled with cheering fans during home football games, in-person classes are back in session and club members are holding meetings in classrooms instead of over Zoom. However, the campus isn’t fully back to normal. Something is...
TUCSON, AZ
videtteonline.com

NPHC hosts panel offering advice to those interested in joining Greek life

Greek organizations have been around since the early 1700s. However, during a time of racial injustice and lack of freedom, African Americans that attended universities wanted to have their own safe space academically and racially. They were also seeking to thrive with like-minded people who wanted change within their communities.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy