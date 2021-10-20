CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Bay Area county fines burger chain over vaccine verification

mypanhandle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s popular In-N-Out hamburger chain is in trouble with yet another San Francisco Bay Area county over its failure to verify the vaccination cards of people choosing to dine-in with their double-doubles, shakes and fries. A spokesperson for Contra Costa County’s environmental health division said...

www.mypanhandle.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area In-N-Out just temporarily closed amid vaccine controversy

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – The Contra Costa Environmental Health department closed In-N-Out Pleasant Hill on Oct. 26th because employees were failing to check customers’ vaccination status against COVID-19. The burger restaurant was reportedly fined four times, totaling $1,750, in recent weeks for the same health order violation, according to health officials. Contra Costa Environmental […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger Shut Down for Repeatedly Defying COVID Health Order

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — The Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger location was shut down Tuesday by Contra Costa County officials after repeated violations of COVID health orders, according to authorities. According to Contra Costa Environmental Health (CCEH), the commercial food permit for the In-N-Out Burger located on 570 Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill was suspended on Tuesday “for creating a public health hazard by repeatedly violating a county health order intended to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.” ALSO READ: Despite Fines, Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Remains Defiant Over Customer Vaccine Verifications The location had already been fined multiple times by Contra Costa...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KOMO News

King County businesses worried vaccine verification will lead to fewer customers

AUBURN, Wash. — Some restaurants in King County are already losing customers because of the new vaccine verification mandate that took effect Monday. The new requirement to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination status took effect Monday and restaurant owners are worried customers might take their business outside of King County.
AUBURN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#San Francisco Bay Area#Vaccinations#Food Drink#Ap#Contra Costa County
mynews13.com

Supply chain issues impacting Bay-area grocery stores

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Grocery stores across the country, including the Bay area, are feeling the impacts of supply chain issues. One of those stores is Nature's Food Patch in Clearwater. What You Need To Know. ​Supply chain issues are impacting local grocery stores. Nature's Food Patch is buying extra items...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Supply chain crisis leads to new Bay Area delivery business

All you have to do is look anywhere around Tampa Bay to see the region is growing with every new construction. Supply orders can be placed with the Blue Fetch app. Business conceived after Uber Eats order 5 years ago. Company says it continues to set new records. But just...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Baltimore

This Maryland City Is Among ‘The Best Places To Raise A Family,’ WalletHub Says

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — When it comes to the best places to raise a family in America, Columbia ranks near the top. That’s according to a WalletHub study, which compared 182 American cities based on several criteria, including affordability, education, family fun, health and safety, and socio-economic factors. The highest ranked city in Maryland was Columbia, which came in at No. 5. Columbia is considered the second-most affordable place to raise a family, trailing only Overland Park, Kansas. It also scored well in the health and safety category, which took into account air and water quality, hospital quality and other factors. The only other city in Maryland to make the list was none other than Baltimore, which ranked No. 172. Notably, Columbia was also among three Maryland cities named in the “Top 100 Best Places To Live In America.” According to WalletHub, the top three places to raise a family are: Overland Park, Kansas; Fremont, California; and Irvine, California. Rounding out the list at No. 182 was Detroit, Michigan. Visit WalletHub’s website to view the complete findings.
MARYLAND STATE
WJHG-TV

Bay County commissioner expresses concerns over vaccine mandate impacting nursing students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm is speaking out against a vaccine mandate for a local hospital. During Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, Hamm said the mandate at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay is impacting nursing students in the area. He says members of the community told him nursing students are required by the state to get clinical hours in a hospital in order to graduate with their degree.
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy