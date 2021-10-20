Bay Area county fines burger chain over vaccine verification

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — When it comes to the best places to raise a family in America, Columbia ranks near the top. That’s according to a WalletHub study, which compared 182 American cities based on several criteria, including affordability, education, family fun, health and safety, and socio-economic factors. The highest ranked city in Maryland was Columbia, which came in at No. 5. Columbia is considered the second-most affordable place to raise a family, trailing only Overland Park, Kansas. It also scored well in the health and safety category, which took into account air and water quality, hospital quality and other factors. The only other city in Maryland to make the list was none other than Baltimore, which ranked No. 172. Notably, Columbia was also among three Maryland cities named in the “Top 100 Best Places To Live In America.” According to WalletHub, the top three places to raise a family are: Overland Park, Kansas; Fremont, California; and Irvine, California. Rounding out the list at No. 182 was Detroit, Michigan. Visit WalletHub’s website to view the complete findings.

