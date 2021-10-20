‘Everything is overpriced’: Shelby County residents, realtors seeing high demands from out-of-town

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been trying to find a new place to live in Shelby County, it’s not easy.

Some county leaders are calling it a ‘housing crisis’.

Marchisco Morton lives in Memphis. He said he and his wife started to look for a new home, but got discouraged by the high demand.

“Prices are high when you’re looking. Everything is overpriced really. Me and my wife were about to buy a new house, but we’re trying to wait until everything passes over.”

Morton said while they wait, they’re also watching as values of their rental properties increase. Although they haven’t raised rent yet for their tenants, it could be coming by next year.

“We say we’re taking rent up maybe $25, $50 each house, hope that everything comes together,” Morton said.

Zach Thomas with My Town Properties Memphis said the increase in rent and home sales is because of institutional, or out-of-town, investors coming to town looking to buy.

“About 16 to 17 percent of all properties purchased in the first and second quarter of this year were by institutional investors,” Thomas said.

Thomas said although it doesn’t seem like much, it’s shifted to a seller’s market.

“That actually has hurt the Memphis market because now we’re having affordability issues, ‘cause these institutional investors are coming in paying $20,000 over the list price regardless of what it appraised at.”

Thomas said the best thing for sellers to do it think about who they are selling their homes to, instead of only looking at the price being offered.

County leaders state that another problem is fraudulent deeds. That’s when someone files a false claim on a property you own to get the title in their name.

The Shelby County Register’s Office has a fraud alert program. It is also working with state representative G.A. Hardaway to change a state code to stiffen penalties for crimes that have to do with fraudulent deeds.

