CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Get a Sneak Peek as Madame Rouge Gets in a Big Hurry for (???) in This Week's Doom Patrol

By K.L. Connie Wang
Parade
Parade
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are we enjoying the wacky roller coaster ride that is Doom Patrol?! In this week’s episode, Vic (Joivan Wade) consults an old friend for help with a major...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere sneak peek: A big Dembe update!

Want to get a small sense of what’s ahead for Dembe Zuma on The Blacklist season 9? Luckily, we’ve got a new tease below!. At the bottom of this article you can see a new glimpse into what’s ahead during Thursday’s premiere episode, as you see Dembe working construction of all things two years after Elizabeth Keen’s death. He reflects on what happened to her as a colleague mentions the name Elizabeth — it’s a fairly short preview, but it does set the table for where Dembe is and reminds us all of the time jump.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘B Positive’ Season 2 Sneak Peek: Who Will Share Their Big News First? (VIDEO)

Changes are coming in the sophomore season of CBS comedy B Positive. The first season ended with fun-loving Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) donating a kidney to her high school friend Drew (Thomas Middleditch). What’s the next step for the series, returning Thursday, October 14, assuming everything goes well with the transplant?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Gomez
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Joivan Wade
Gamespot

HBO Max's Doom Patrol Gets Season 4 Renewal, New Clip

HBO Max has announced that Doom Patrol, the series based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name, has been renewed for Season 4. Season 3 debuted on the streaming service on September 23--so not even a full month later, it's a huge vote of confidence. The announcement...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘DC’s Stargirl’ Goes Black and White in This Sneak Peek From Next Week’s Episode

Is Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) dead? Is this the end of Stargirl??? Probably not, given there are still three more episodes left before The CW’s DC’s Stargirl wraps up its second season, and also her name is in the title. But that was the implication left at the end of the last episode when she was sucked into a black puddle of goop by arch-villain Eclipso (Nick Tarabay).
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Naomi’ Sneak Peek: The CW’s New Hero Chases After… Superman? (VIDEO)

Ready to see the origin story of the CW’s newest hero, coming to the primetime lineup in 2022? DC FanDome unveiled a sneak peek at the upcoming Naomi. Kaci Walfall stars as the titular character, a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. And speaking of “our heroes” and those we already have gotten to know, one is the reason why Naomi ends up in the position she does in the new clip.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Parade Com
moviehole.net

Sneak Peek Clip : The Flash

A sneak peek clip from Warner’s “The Flash” movie has been released ahead of the November 4, 2022 release. Ezra Miller makes out with the speed force on this one, co-starring alongside Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Maribel Verdu and Ron Livingston as the title character’s parents. Ben Affleck is confirmed to appear as Batman/Bruce Wayne while Michael Keaton – who had us worrying a couple of weeks ago that Covid may have squished the studio’s plans to have him reprise the role – is officially a lock as the ’89 Batman, donning the cape for the first time since Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns” in 1992.
MOVIES
TVLine

Conners Adds Righteous Gemstones' Tony Cavalero as Harris' [Spoiler]

The Conners‘ latest casting decision is a Righteous one. The ABC sitcom is adding Tony Cavalero in the recurring role of Aldo, Harris’ new boyfriend. Cavalero will appear opposite Righteous Gemstones costar John Goodman, who of course plays Conner family patriarch (and Harris’ grandfather) Dan. He’ll make his debut during the Wednesday, Oct. 13 episode, which is set to feature Dan and Louise’s wedding. Aldo is described as “laid back and affable.” He is a veteran tattoo artist at the shop where Harris has worked since Season 2. He is considerably older than Harris and a single father to two young...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Resident Adds Gotham Actress Kaley Ronayne as 'Badass' ER Doc

A onetime Gotham citizen is returning to Fox, by way of The Resident‘s fifth season: Actress Kaley Ronayne has been tapped for a recurring role on the medical drama, TVLine has exclusively learned. Ronayne will appear as Cade, a badass emergency room doctor described as an “action heroine.” Strong and athletic, Cade takes no prisoners, but also has her own brand of no-nonsense empathy for her patients. She’s a rational problem-solver and, physically, a daredevil. As Resident co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells TVLine, Cade will have a large presence in the second half of Season 5, where she’ll “help us do one of those thriller-y...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Below Deck, Dolly & Friends, and Veterans Tell Their Stories

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of August 13 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘The Morning Show’: Laura Asks Chip About Alex’s Health in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Drama is at an all-time high on The Morning Show, and it seems like Julianna Margulies‘ Laura Peterson is stirring the pot on the Apple TV+ hit. In an exclusive sneak peek from Season 2’s latest episode, “A Private Person,” streaming October 22, Laura questions Chip (Mark Duplass) about Alex’s (Jennifer Aniston) wellbeing. As viewers will recall, the prior episode saw Alex depart Las Vegas before she was able to moderate the democratic debate.
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

The Flash Director On The DC Movie’s Emotional Story

We’ve been waiting a long time for a live-action Flash movie to arrive, with the Scarlet Speedster’s first solo DC Extended Universe outing being announced back in late 2014. Following years of setbacks and obstacles, The Flash finally began filming this past April and wrapped just a few days ago. We’re still a little over a year out from the final product being released, but director Andy Muschietti has shed some light on the movie’s emotional story.
MOVIES
Variety

The CW’s ‘4400’ Is a Back-From-the-Past Reboot That Benefits From a Light Touch: TV Review

In the original “The 4400,” characters who’d long been missing suddenly return from an unknown alternate dimension, all at once. As the title suggests, the group of returned individuals numbers some 4,400 strong. The franchise itself now does something similar: After leaving USA Network in 2007, the show returns, having shed an article in its title — it’s just “4400” now — and picked up a lightness of touch that feels breezy and fresh. In its CW incarnation, “4400” promises drama without heaviness, and the pilot sets up various story points without feeling too portentous. One plotline concerns the government response,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

HBO Max's Batgirl Movie Adds Doom Patrol's Brendan Fraser (Report)

The DCEU (or whatever we’re calling it nowadays) is crossing streams! The standalone Batgirl movie being made for HBO Max and starring Leslie Grace (In the Heights) in the title role has added Brendan Fraser to its cast, our sister site Deadline is reporting. Fraser, though, will not be reprising his role as former professional race car driver Cliff Steele (aka Robotman) from DC’s Doom Patrol TV series. Instead, the onetime Mummy star is reportedly playing a villain — possibly (yawn) Firefly, Deadline hears. Penned by Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson and directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Batgirl will star Grace as the Barbara “Daughter of Commissioner Jim” Gordon version of the caped crusader. J.K. Simmons is said to be on board, reprising his Justice League role as J. Jonah Jameson the aforementioned Commissioner Gordon, while Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life) will fill an undisclosed role. Batgirl is on track to premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO Max.
MOVIES
Parade

Parade

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy