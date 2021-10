Eric Church is back on the road and brought the house down in Denver. It’s hard to get in the way of Church. Nothing stops The Chief. Church recently took the stage in Denver, Colorado on the Gather Again Tour on October 15th. Church thanked his band and the city of Denver for a great show back. He says in an Instagram post, “Thanks for welcoming the band back and bringing the energy, Denver! The #GatherAgainTour heads back up to Canada this weekend for shows in Calgary and Saskatoon. Tickets available now at ericchurch.com.”

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO