SALINAS, Calif. — California was the only U.S. state in the yellow tier Tuesday morning in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention'sCOVID Data Tracker. The CDC's tracker uses the latest data to report on the severity of the COVID pandemic in each state. The yellow level indicates "moderate" community transmission of the coronavirus with 10 to 50 total new cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days fall here. Puerto Rico was also in the yellow.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO