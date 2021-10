On this past Friday night, the New Jersey Devils prevailed over the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3 in overtime. It was a night with issues, but also filled with highlights. It included Andreas Johnsson barging to the net to bang in a loose puck after a Dawson Mercer shot. A play that gave Johnsson his first goal in months as well as Mercer’s first point in the NHL. It included Jack Hughes evoking Chicago legend Denis Savard with a turnaround shot in the second period for his first of the season And Hughes’ game winning goal in OT attracted mainstream attention between his soul-stealing dekes for a sick-nasty score and his celebration. It was a pair of goals worthy of the moniker: The Big Deal.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO