NBA

San Antonio's Doug McDermott starting in Wednesday's contest against Orlando

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott is starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

expressnews.com

Spurs' Doug McDermott proves he's still 'one of better shooters in the world'

Spurs forward Doug McDermott sometimes feels self-conscious about his ability to move so well without the ball. “I look like a chicken with my head cut off running around out there,” he said. “I run into guys, especially with new guys I’m playing with. But they are starting to get used to me, and I am starting to get used to them.”
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma To Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are coming into the season looking to finish what they were unable to during the 2020-21 season. The Suns were surprise participants in the NBA Finals, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. But, they were able to bring back virtually their entire rotation, so they...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry comparisons boldly rejected by Seth Curry

Despite a rough offseason that saw their family go through a very personal matter, Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are doing quite well to start the NBA season. The Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers both won on Sunday night, with the sweet-shooting Curry brothers lighting it up for their respective teams.
NBA
Person
Keldon Johnson
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Dejounte Murray
#The Orlando Magic#Fanduel
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: How much more patience for Patrick Williams?

Following the Chicago Bulls‘ hard-fought road 111-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors, there is a good feeling flowing through Bulls Nation. The team got their first win in Toronto since 2016, no small feat as the two organizations had been in very different places in the time since. It also...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Trade for OG Anunoby, the anti-Ben Simmons

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a guard away from being contenders.”. How many times have you heard something like this? Over and over and over again? I’m not gonna lie, I’ve said it too, from CJ McCollum to Darius Garland, the idea of securing an All-Star caliber guard to complement Joel Embiid has always been front and center in my mind when it comes to trade talks.
NBA
San Antonio Spurs
Orlando Magic
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Rockets Trade Sends Marvin Bagley III To Houston

Marvin Bagley III was drafted second overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, but his time in Sacramento may be coming to an end. After looking to move him at the NBA trade deadline last year, as well as this past offseason, the Kings held onto their young forward and declined to offer him a contract extension prior to the start of this season.
NBA
expressnews.com

With fiancée's help, San Antonio Spurs rookie Joe Weiskamp settles in

As Spurs rookie Joe Wieskamp makes the challenging transition from college to the NBA, he’s leaning on fiancée and fellow Iowa alumnus Makenzie Meyer for support. “She played basketball at Iowa too,” Wieskamp said Friday of Meyer, who finished her career with the Hawkeyes with 1,256 career points. “It’s nice....
NBA
The Independent

NBA: Phoenix Suns beaten as CJ McCollum leads Portland Trail Blazers to first win

The Portland Trail Blazers recorded their first win of the season with a dominant 134-105 effort against reigning Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns CJ McCollum netted 28, while Damian Lillard scored 19 – including his first three-pointer of the campaign – and had eight assists as the Blazers led by as many as 37 en route to victory.Rookie Evan Mobley finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double double as the Cleveland Cavaliers nabbed the first win of their campaign over the Atlanta Hawks. winning 101-95.Poetry in motion.@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/kXAHH1Lh3u— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 24, 2021The Toronto Raptors had another...
NBA
ourcommunitynow.com

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic

The Spurs look to kick off their youth movement with a win against the even younger Magic And so it begins! The San Antonio Spurs will start off their 2021-22 regular season campaign at the AT&T Center against an Orlando Magic team that profiles as one of the youngest squads to take the court this year.
NBA

