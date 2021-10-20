San Antonio's Doug McDermott starting in Wednesday's contest against Orlando

The Portland Trail Blazers recorded their first win of the season with a dominant 134-105 effort against reigning Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns CJ McCollum netted 28, while Damian Lillard scored 19 – including his first three-pointer of the campaign – and had eight assists as the Blazers led by as many as 37 en route to victory.Rookie Evan Mobley finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double double as the Cleveland Cavaliers nabbed the first win of their campaign over the Atlanta Hawks. winning 101-95.Poetry in motion.@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/kXAHH1Lh3u— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 24, 2021The Toronto Raptors had another...
