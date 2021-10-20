Austin FC looking to play spoiler: How to watch tonight’s match at San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KXAN) — Austin FC’s saw its postseason hopes eliminated on Saturday night with a 1-0 home loss to Minnesota. Even with the playoffs now out of the picture, though, Austin still plenty of motivation for its final five matches of the season.

And that starts tonight at San Jose. The last time these two teams met, the Live Oaks jumped out to 3-1 lead in the first half, only to see the Quakes come storming back to win the match, 4-3, while Alex Ring also got ejected with a red card. So revenge is certainly one incentive.

“We’ve had some points taken from us from this direct opponent,” head coach Josh Wolff said. “Obviously, we were all really disappointed with how that game went against San Jose the last time.”

The other motivator for Austin FC: Playing spoiler to San Jose’s playoff hopes. The Quakes are currently eight points out of playoff positioning, and Austin is hoping it can keep them from making the postseason.

“They’re obviously on the cusp of being in and out, and we have the ability to really challenge that opportunity for them,” Wolff said. “I’ll continue to talk about who we are and the way we wanna perform to get that result, but I think you add a little bit of fuel to that. “We’ve got an opportunity to certainly put a big dent in their future in the playoffs.”

How to watch

Austin FC at San Jose

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium

English Language:

Watch: The CW Austin

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

How to find The CW Austin to watch Austin FC

Spanish Language:

Watch: UniMas, TUDN

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

