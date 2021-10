CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The YMCA launched their Strong Challenge on October 18th. The free challenge is a nationwide event to encourage Americans to be active. Participants are encouraged to engage in 150 minutes of exercise each week. Those wishing to enroll in the challenge can text the word STRONG to 844-889-6222. Once participants are signed up they have access to many resources, including a fitness tracker and zoom sessions to connect with others.

WORKOUTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO