BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens enter their bye week 5-2 thanks in large part to the stellar play of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has so far accounted for 2,423 yards of total offense. Asked earlier in the season why teams should never count out the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Marquise Brown responded simply, “Because we got Lamar Jackson.” Mayor Brandon Scott feels the same way, recalling the Ravens’ miraculous comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts during an interview with The Undefeated. “Everyone in the country felt there was no way the Ravens could win, but what happened? We had Lamar Jackson,” Scott...

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO