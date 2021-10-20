CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Huntington’s time capsule will be sealed Friday

By Anna King
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SK12U_0cXZnNgD00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The city of Huntington will close its time capsule this Friday, Oct. 22, the 200 th birthday of city founder, Collins P. Huntington.

The capsule will be sealed at 10:00 am in an event at Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena Plaza.

This will be in honor of the city’s 150 th Anniversary and will feature items from the public to highlight Huntington’s cultural, social, economic and political facets for each generation.

The time capsule will be housed within City Hall and will be opened in 100 years – in 2121.

For more stories from Anna King, follow her on Facebook and Twitter .

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Huntington residents embrace local hiring opportunities

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Texas Roadhouses national hiring event took place Monday, and residents in the Huntington area took advantage of the opportunity. The restaurant said they are looking for part-time and full-time employees for all positions and had more than 15 people sign up in addition to walk-ins. “There’s a thousand jobs out here […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Charleston church adapts annual dinner to COVID times

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Sunday, St. George Orthodox Cathedral offered the community its annual Middle Eastern cuisine. Behind their food is a special story. In years past, the typical Greek dinner was served sit down and in-person at St. George Orthodox, but the pandemic created necessary changes. All food orders were available for pre-purchase and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Capsule#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia confirms 29 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 29 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,292 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old female […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County sees long lines for COVID-19 booster shots

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Many residents in Scioto County are taking action and getting their COVID-19 booster shot. “Just like other vaccines, you just need to take care of yourself in order to take care of somebody else,” said Wheelersburg resident, Dean Hunter. “This is my booster shot, my third shot of Moderna, and […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 26. One more death was reported: a 51-year-old male who was unvaccinated.  This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 429. Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. Total Cases […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cannabis candy? Warning issued ahead of Halloween

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Halloween approaching, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is issuing a warning about illegal cannabis edibles that look like several well-known snack foods.   “The levels of THC in these fakes could have some real and devastating consequences for children,” Yost said. “Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
WOWK 13 News

US Marshals CUFFED Task Force awarded high honors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia’s CUFFED Task Force has received the 40th Director’s Honorary Award. They were recognized as one of the best task force agencies in the country. Leaders of the CUFFED Task Force say it’s a collaborative effort across the state with the main goal of […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

75% of eligible people in Kanawha County are now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 75% of eligible people in Kanawha County have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. “This is a significant milestone for our residents that we should all be proud of,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Interim Health Officer and Executive Director. “Our Unified […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Redistricting West Virginia, lawsuits against opioid, vaping companies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) stops by in Segment One to talk about the biggest political story happening right now in the state – redistricting. In Segment Two, we continue the redistricting conversation with House Minority Leader Doug […]
CLAY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff warns of prowlers in Putnam County neighborhood

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about individuals prowling around a local neighborhood at night. The sheriff’s office posted a video on Facebook Monday morning saying that residents of the Putnam Terrace neighborhood off of Route 60 near Hurricane were having problems with people prowling around their homes and stealing […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy