The impact of Covid-19 on our economy has been much more than any of us could expect and the devastation it has caused on Main Street is painful. While important programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and corporate equity commitments helped expand access to capital, and innovative digital tools have had an impact, vaccines have to be a key part of the strategy to our country fully recovering from Covid-19. Small business owners across America agree. An April survey of more than 3,000 of them found that 87% think it is important that their employees get vaccinated.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO