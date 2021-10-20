United wins in chaos; Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea do it easy

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Premier League leader Chelsea will have to cope without its two first-choice strikers for the visit of last-place Norwich. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were injured in the Champions League in midweek, leaving Kai Havertz as the only remaining option up front likely for a few weeks. Manchester City is two points behind Chelsea in third place and faces a tough trip to Brighton, which is in fourth and has been one of the surprises of the season. Newcastle, now under Saudi ownership and without a permanent manager following the firing of Steve Bruce, heads to Crystal Palace in search of a first win of the season. Burnley is also without a victory going into an away match at Southampton. Claudio Ranieri takes charge of his second game as Watford manager, at Everton, and will be hoping for a much-improved performance compared to the 5-0 home loss to Liverpool last weekend.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO