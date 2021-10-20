CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Officially available Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Brogdon (shoulder) is officially active and starting Wednesday's opener against...

Hoops Rumors

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon out indefinitely with sprained left shoulder

Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon has incurred a Grade 1 left AC sprain, per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files (via Twitter). This is a shoulder separation, typically low-grade enough to not require surgical intervention. The recovery timeline for these injuries can take up to 6 weeks to heal. Agness adds that Brogdon is a scratch for tonight’s preseason contest against the Grizzlies. The Pacers are set to play their first game of the 2021/22 regular season against the Hornets on October 20.
NBA
Malcolm Brogdon dealing with left shoulder injury

According to the injury report, a list which now includes three starters as well as Justin Holiday (ankle) and Kelan Martin (hamstring), a shoulder injury will keep Malcolm Brogdon out of action when the Pacers take on the Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the penultimate game of preseason, the team announced on Tuesday.
NBA
Malcolm Brogdon Has Grade 1 Left AC Sprain

OCTOBER 13: Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle downplayed the severity of Brogdon’s injury, referring to it as a “day-to-day” issue and confirming that the guard participated in non-contact work on Wednesday (Twitter link via Agness). OCTOBER 12: Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon has sustained a Grade 1 left acromioclavicular joint...
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Pacers hope Brogdon plays lead role in return to playoffs

Kevin Pritchard made his offseason desire clear: The Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations wanted someone to emerge as a locker room leader and he wasn't sure whether that player was on the roster at the end of last season. By the time training camp opened, Pritchard thought he had...
NBA
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Pacers Sign Guard Malcolm Brogdon to Multi-Year Contract Extension

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced today that the team has signed guard Malcolm Brogdon to a multi-year contract extension. “Malcolm has established himself as a very important part of our organization, not only with his performance on the court but also by the character he displays beyond it,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “He has become one of our undisputed leaders – continually supporting his teammates and setting them up for success – while also demonstrating the drive, dedication, and work ethic necessary to establish himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA.
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Greater Atlanta Christian grad Malcolm Brogdon agrees to extension with Pacers

The Indiana Pacers agreed to a contract extension Monday with guard Malcolm Brogdon through the 2024-25 season, according to multiple reports. Brogdon, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad who emerged as the team's leading scorer last season, added two years and $45 million to his current contract and is now guaranteed a reported $89.3 million over the next four seasons, according to ESPN.
NBA
Kokomo Tribune

AFSETH: Pacers head into Wednesday's opener without LeVert, Warren

Coming off an injury-plagued season that ended without a playoff berth, the Indiana Pacers enter the 2021-22 regular season short-handed but with aspirations for success. The Pacers will have both starting bigs — Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner — in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who missed time to end the preseason, also will be returning to the lineup. However, shooting guard Caris LeVert and small forward T.J. Warren remain sidelined.
FanSided

Indiana Pacers extend Malcolm Brogdon, silence speculation of a trade

It was announced on Monday afternoon that Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a two-year extension with the Indiana Pacers. The deal will keep the point guard in Indiana for the next four seasons, keeping him with other members of the rotation beyond the upcoming season. This extension comes just days...
NBA
SLAM

REPORT: Malcolm Brogdon Signs Extension, Cannot be Traded in 2021-22

Indiana Pacers fans can exhale now, as ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to sign a two-year, $45 million contract extension that will guarantee him #89.3 million over the course of the next four seasons. Perhaps just as importantly, ESPN salary cap expert Bobby...
NBA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Brogdon takes charge for Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – Kevin Pritchard made his offseason desire clear: The Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations wanted someone to emerge as a locker room leader, and he wasn't sure whether that player was on the roster at the end of last season. By the time training camp opened, Pritchard thought...
NBA
AllPacers

NBA News: Malcolm Brogdon's Injury Status Against The Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers will play their first game of the 2021-22 NBA season on Wednesday evening when they face off against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina. The Pacers released their injury report on Tuesday for the game, and there were six different players on the list. Surprisingly, Malcolm Brogdon...
NBA
NBA

