Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Officially available Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced today that the team has signed guard Malcolm Brogdon to a multi-year contract extension. “Malcolm has established himself as a very important part of our organization, not only with his performance on the court but also by the character he displays beyond it,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “He has become one of our undisputed leaders – continually supporting his teammates and setting them up for success – while also demonstrating the drive, dedication, and work ethic necessary to establish himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO