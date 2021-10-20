Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Starting season opener

Adrian Wojnarowski’s Twitter account is bombarding us with news of massive extensions almost daily. Why? It’s time for the best players from the 2018 draft to get paid. Now, who did the Wolves select in 2018? Jimmy Butler had just led them to the playoffs, netting them the 21st pick. They took Josh Okogie that year, and he quickly became a role player when Tom Thibodeau put him into the rotation. The fact that Thibs put him in the rotation at all was notable, given his reluctance to play rookies. Okogie’s play wasn’t outstanding, but the Wolves got fair value given where he was selected. Namely, he had the potential to be a quality role player for years to come.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO