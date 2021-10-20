Pistons' Frank Jackson: Starting Opening Night

The Detroit Pistons are a case study in how losing one player can have a domino effect on a team. Without Cade Cunningham in the starting lineup, players have had to be shifted around and take on roles that they will not have once the team is at full strength.
The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
The Phoenix Suns are coming into the season looking to finish what they were unable to during the 2020-21 season. The Suns were surprise participants in the NBA Finals, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. But, they were able to bring back virtually their entire rotation, so they...
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
Many believe that Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Thomas was the best player on the 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons, one of the best teams in the NBA during the 80s. And with Thomas at the helm, the Pistons were able to win 2 NBA championships.
Skip Bayless finds every little excuse to bash LeBron James, even in his exchanges on the court. Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar starred in a heated moment with Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne. After Payne trash-talked LeBron, the 4x NBA champion fired back, telling him to stay humble...
Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players ever. When it comes to his game, only one issue stands out, and it’s his turnovers. Charles Barkley pointed it out during a showing of Inside The NBA on TNT, and Hall of Famer Rick Barry agrees with him.
According to a report, “many league observers” believe that Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith brought Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade into the organization as an attempt to “appease” Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell. Wade is a mentor of Mitchell, which was the case even before Wade joined the organization. “One source...
After stepping to center court to welcome nearly 21,000 frenzied Chicago Bulls fans back to the United Center for the team’s 2021-22 regular-season opener on Friday night, Zach LaVine made a promise. “We got a team to make you guys proud,” he said. Certainly, they lived up to the billing...
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
Following the Chicago Bulls‘ hard-fought road 111-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors, there is a good feeling flowing through Bulls Nation. The team got their first win in Toronto since 2016, no small feat as the two organizations had been in very different places in the time since. It also...
Lee is starting for Wednesday's preseason contest against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. With Cade Cunningham (ankle) and Killian Hayes (concussion) both inactive for the Pistons, Lee is getting the start Wednesday. The 22-year-old guard started in the team's first preseason contest before coming off the bench in their last contest. Lee may be a candidate to see extra minutes early on in the season as the rest of Detroit's guard rotation continues to deal with injuries.
“The Philadelphia 76ers are a guard away from being contenders.”. How many times have you heard something like this? Over and over and over again? I’m not gonna lie, I’ve said it too, from CJ McCollum to Darius Garland, the idea of securing an All-Star caliber guard to complement Joel Embiid has always been front and center in my mind when it comes to trade talks.
Hayes registered six points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals during Monday's preseason loss to Memphis. Making his preseason debut, Hayes eased his way back into action with a quiet night in 22 minutes. The second-year guard averaged 6.8 points, 5.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds across just 26 appearances for the Pistons as a rookie, but the hope is that he can blossom as the other starting guard alongside No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.
Marvin Bagley III was drafted second overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, but his time in Sacramento may be coming to an end. After looking to move him at the NBA trade deadline last year, as well as this past offseason, the Kings held onto their young forward and declined to offer him a contract extension prior to the start of this season.
So much for a healthy start to the season. With less than a week until their season opener against the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers have five names on their injury report: Trevor Ariza (right ankle surgery), Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb surgery), Malik Monk (right groin strain), Kendrick Nunn (right ankle sprain) and Wayne Ellington, who was a late addition to Tuesday’s injury report due to soreness in his left hamstring.
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 127-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. SLUGGISH START – Five fouls in the first 77 seconds, including two apiece on second-year players Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, set the tone for a night in which the Pistons seemed a half-step behind every play. The Pistons committed 13 first-half turnovers and shot poorly (3 of 14 from the 3-point arc), the key ingredients in a 24-point halftime deficit. It got momentarily better in the third quarter but went downhill fast again from there. Jerami Grant scored nine points in the first quarter but no other starter scored a point, in part because both Stewart and Hayes went to the bench with their early foul trouble.
The Detroit Pistons beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-105 in the 2021-22 NBA preseason opener. The Pistons, who were without No. 1 overall pick point guard Cade Cunningham, were lead by forward Jerami Grant’s 19 points in 24 minutes of play. Former Michigan State guard Bryn Forbes, now playing for the Spurs, registered a game-high 20 points in a losing effort.
