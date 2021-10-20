Pistons' Frank Jackson: Starting Opening Night

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 127-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. SLUGGISH START – Five fouls in the first 77 seconds, including two apiece on second-year players Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, set the tone for a night in which the Pistons seemed a half-step behind every play. The Pistons committed 13 first-half turnovers and shot poorly (3 of 14 from the 3-point arc), the key ingredients in a 24-point halftime deficit. It got momentarily better in the third quarter but went downhill fast again from there. Jerami Grant scored nine points in the first quarter but no other starter scored a point, in part because both Stewart and Hayes went to the bench with their early foul trouble.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO