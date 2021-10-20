CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Godzilla Will Return This Year With New Short Film

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of Godzilla is up in the air right now, as neither Japan nor North America has announced that the king of the monsters will be returning for new feature-length films in the near future. However, it seems as though the sparring partner of King Kong is set to make...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Gives Usopp A Femme Makeover

Usopp has earned his place among the Straw Hat Pirates time and time again, with the former island denizen spending his time "crying wolf" when it came to pirates invading his homeland, and now, one cosplayer has decided to honor the swashbuckling sniper with some spot-on Cosplay that brings the great Usopp to life. With the War for Wano raging, pitting Luffy and his crew against Kaido and his Beast Pirates, fans are crossing their fingers that Usopp won't be one of the casualties that the resistance fighters suffer as they attempt to free the borders of the isolated nation.
COMICS
CleanTechnica

Tony Seba Launches Short Film Series

RethinkX co-founders James Arbib and Tony Seba are launching a new eight-part short film series based on the book Rethinking Humanity: Five Foundational Sector Disruptions, the Lifecycle of Civilizations, and the Coming Age of Freedom. In order to make these ideas accessible to a wider audience, RethinkX has produced a...
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Clever Dark Comedy Short Film 'Two Puddles' by Tim Keeling

"What happened down there?!" Okay this short rules. Two Puddles is a very clever dark comedy / horror short made by filmmaker Tim Keeling. This originally premiered back in 2018, but we're catching up with it now and it's still definitely a good recommendation. It also goes through a lot in only six minutes, which is an impressive feat in and of itself anyway. In Two Puddles, a family's peaceful day of picnics and hiking in the woods is interrupted when they stumble upon two puddles that will test the strength of their bond. It stars Luke McGibney as Evan, Amy Keen as Jamie, Julia Florimo as Alice. Filmed on location in The Chilterns, UK. I always love a good short that makes you think about the concept and what it's going for. I won't say anything else, as this is best experienced going in fresh. It's worth a few minutes of time to watch.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The World#In The World#Millenium Era#Toho
NYS Music

Bushwick Film Festival Returns for 14th Year

The Bushwick Film Festival returns to Brooklyn at the end of October, holding virtual screenings and in-person events October 20th-24th. The 14th annual festival kicks off with an opening night reception October 20 at Lot 45. The indie film series will also eature a combination of virtual streaming events, live...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

This Hilarious Animated Horror Short Film Was Written by an A.I.

I’ve got a funny animated horror short film here for you to watch that was written entirely by an A.I. The short comes from Netflix is a Joke, who shared the following information:. We worked with Keaton Patti to make a bot watch over 400,000 hours of horror movies and...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Godzilla Coffee Makes Landfall

The king of the monsters has had quite the year, with his latest film, Godzilla Vs. Kong, pitting the massive kaiju against the ruler of Skull Island and the giant lizard also getting an anime series on the streaming service, Netflix, titled Godzilla: Singular Point. While Godzilla has conquered both North America and Japan in the past, it seems that one of the strangest merchandise crossovers has begun as kaiju fans can pick up coffee that honors the larger-than-life monster, along with Rodan and King Ghidorah in a newly released beverage line.
COMICS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Edge to debut short film from 'Strange Fruit' at arts festival

A 25-minute film from the live performances of "Strange Fruit: A History in Blackness," is scheduled to premiere at 6:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the North x Northeast Arts Festival at 206 23rd St. The inaugural production of The Edge: A Company of Fine Artists, "Strange Fruit: A History...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Riverhead News-Review

Island cartoonist debuts new short film

Creativity can’t be denied. It’s something Peter Waldner has proven continually in his life, most recently producing a 22-minute film with a crew of Islanders during the COVID pandemic and while fighting his own health issues in the process. “Teen Pod,” a short film inspired by the “Invasion of the...
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
rolling out

Damon Dash returning with new TV and film projects

Damon Dash has always been interested in filmmaking and has had success in the past with projects like the State Property franchise and Paid In Full which was based on infamous New York drug dealers Alpo Martinez, Rich Porter and Azie Faison. For the last few years, he’s been producing films under his Damon Dash Studios banner as well as shows like “Growing Up Hip Hop.”
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Rick and Morty returns with new short, a new rival, and an exploding toaster

Rick and Morty has returned with another surprise anime short – which also introduces a new nemesis for the mad scientist. Directed by Masaru Matsumoto and produced by Sola Entertainment, "The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara" features the Japanese voice cast reuniting for an adventure that takes in Halloween, exploding toasters, and a hunt for screws – of all things – that leads Rick and Morty to the Tokyo electronic district of Akihabara.
COMICS
Advanced Television

DBK Studios, Sky Studios short film partnership

Sky Studios and DBK Studios are partnering for a series of short films to air on Sky Arts that nurture talent from Black and other diverse backgrounds. The initiative looks to increase and develop the representation of the Black community and empower up and coming creatives to tell their stories from an authentic perspective.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Bradford Cox Scores New Short Film by Icky Blossoms Members: Watch

Bradford Cox has scored a new short film titled Fountain, a project created by Icky Blossoms’ Nik Fackler and Derek Pressnall. The film was shot and cast in Omaha Nebraska and features the actors Caroline Friend, Philip Crawford, and Ruth Rand. It’s being released as part of 20th Digital Studio’s Bite Size Halloween series on Hulu. Watch the short film, directed by Fackler, below.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Overlook Film Fest Returns to New Orleans for 2022

Our long national nightmare is coming to an end. After two cancelled editions, our good friends at the Overlook Film Festival have just announced that the celebration of genre film and interactive mania will return for its 2022 edition, live and in-person in New Orleans. The dates are set for June 2 through 5. There are plenty more details to follow including a lineup announcement set for "late Spring," but if past events have been any indication, you can assume there will be great genre films, talks and panels with some of the most interesting people in the industry, wild immersive experiences, and an extremely jovial community atmosphere.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Inside the Magic

Fan-Favorite Short Film FINALLY Hitting Disney+

Disney+ has announced that popular short Frozen Fever (2015) will be added to the Disney+ library on November 12, 2021. This also marks Disney+ Day, celebrating the date on which the streaming platform debuted in 2019. Frozen Fever originally aired live-action remake of Cinderella (2015). It finds Elsa and Kristoff...
MOVIES
thepostathens.com

Athens International Film and Video Festival shines light on newcomers to short film

Film buffs and casual viewers alike can find something fun to do through Oct. 24 with the Athens International Film and Video Festival, or AIFVF. The festival will feature a packed schedule of different genres of short films, ranging from animated to documentary-style. All showings of the short films throughout the week will be in-person.
ATHENS, OH
Volume One

Local Filmmaker Sneaks Scares Into New Short Horror Film

“As the night goes on, not only does the stranger invade her house, but ...” Well, we can’t ruin the ending for you, can we? Reanna Madson recently graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a degree in theater and dance, and she’s kicking things off with her first short horror film, Bound in Rosemary, which she hopes to complete by summer 2022. “We’ve made great progress so far,” she said, “and we’re looking forward to being able to create and share more movies with the community.” Madson’s goal is to incorporate dance into her films – as she did with her first film, Avelina. Her current film is a short about a young woman who, after struggling with a new dance sequence, is interrupted by a stranger at her door. The woman finds herself in an invisible battle between her mind and her body. Madson’s short will be filmed in Eau Claire, and she is currently looking for contributions to help fund the project. Her goal is $5,000 – which enables the film crew to pull off everything they need without cutting corners.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy