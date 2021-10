Gotham Knights crept within the shadows for a period of time but it has now made its entrancing arrival back into the scene with outfits and graphics of splendour ready to make its mark on the gaming universe. As part of DC FanDome 2021, a story trailer was released for the experience and there were a plethora of details to deliciously dig into. The Gotham Knights release date is still to be set in stone but we have a year in the works now for the title to release. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about all the new details, buckle up DC and Rocksteady fans!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO